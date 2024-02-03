Former Chiefs OT Details Change in the Play Kansas City Has Used as Patrick Mahomes Gets More Experienced but Offense Gets Slower

A former teammate of Patrick Mahomes, Mitchell Schwartz, recently joined “The NFL Report,” where he was questioned on how Mahomes continues to find ways to win, even in the face of adversity. James Palmer, the host, also wanted to inquire if the statement made by Travis Kelce about Mahomes was true. Travis mentioned, a few days ago, that this is the best he has seen Mahomes play, especially considering the struggles the offense has experienced up to this point.

To answer the questions, Mitchell Schwartz detailed that Patrick Mahomes has reached an unparalleled level of resilience and determination. He believes that we are witnessing the peak of Mahomes’ abilities right now. The former NFL star also highlighted the continuous mental improvement of quarterbacks as they accumulate experience, leading to a heightened ability to make quick decisions based on past encounters.

Moreover, Schwartz drew parallels to seasoned quarterbacks like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees. What Mitchell wanted to emphasize was that Mahomes was still in his late 20s, and had the potential for continued mental growth. While agreeing with Travis’s statement, Schwartz said,

“That’s what Travis was talking about. That mental game has continued to improve,” Mitchell added, “So he’s able to blend the mental aspect of six years of playing football now, and six AFC Championship games, four Super Bowls, with all the physical traits.”

Mitchell Schwartz’s time with the Kansas City Chiefs was truly the defining moment of his career. He tirelessly dedicated himself to ensuring Mahomes’ safety during his tenure from 2016 to 2020. Schwartz was even considered one of the best offensive tackles in the league at that time. Even Patrick once claimed that Schwartz creates opportunities for the offense to flourish.

Mitchell Schwartz Reacts to Nick Bosa’s Comments on Patrick Mahomes’ Offensive Linemen

The Super Bowl rivalry is heating up! The first spark came when Nick Bosa was asked about his opinion on Patrick Mahomes’ offensive linemen. During a recent interview, the Niners DL called out Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor for excessive holding and it was a bold move to make just a week before the Super Bowl. In simple words, Bosa accused the two of protecting Patrick Mahomes by restraining an opponent and impeding their progress.

Surprisingly, Mitchell Schwartz concurred with Bosa’s remarks. Whereas, fans speculated that Bosa aimed to draw attention to a potential holding by Taylor and Smith, wanting officials to be informed beforehand.

Mitchell clarified that he didn’t believe Bosa’s intention was to influence officials by making everyone aware. He pointed out that Bosa responded to a specific question about what he observed in the offensive linemen, especially regarding their tendency to incur penalties.

Schwartz highlighted that coaches often inform referees about such tendencies before games. However it may be aimed, the players have started providing bulletin board material right before the Super Bowl. The comments by Bosa might have the officials’ eye on Taylor and Smith, but they can also prove to be an added motivation for Patrick Mahomes’ offensive line.