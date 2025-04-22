“Give Him the 10-Year Contract”: Brock Purdy Impresses Redditors With His Conduct at 49ers’ OTAs

December 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates with tight end George Kittle (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy burst onto the scene in 2022 and followed up with an MVP-caliber campaign the next year, proving his rookie year was no fluke… Or did he? With many of his top weapons injured for much of the 2024 season, Purdy’s regression became pretty clear.

Last season, Purdy threw for fewer yards and touchdowns, more interceptions, fewer yards per attempt, and a lower completion percentage, all while recording a lower passer rating compared to 2023. And yet, with his notoriously cheap rookie contract nearly up, he is due for a massive contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers very soon.

The negotiations for that deal have been ongoing throughout the offseason, and Purdy made a major statement this week. It wasn’t of the written variety, but rather a statement of action.

The 49ers’ organized team activities (OTAs) began on Tuesday, and many believed Purdy would stay absent to gain leverage in negotiations. He did no such thing, however. Along with All-Pro tight end George Kittle, Purdy showed up and was ready to go on the first day of OTAs, per Adam Schefter.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy, who has been discussing a new deal with San Francisco, is in attendance today for the start of the team’s off-season workout program. Some thought Purdy might have stayed away without a new deal, but that’s not the route Purdy chose,” Schefter tweeted.

Purdy was arguably highlighting that he wouldn’t put the team at risk while negotiating what promises to be a massive extension. 49ers fans appreciated the gesture as well, with one Redditor reacting to the update: “Give him the 10-year contract. Dude is an absolute pro.”

Another responded with an idea that could result in a long and lasting partnership for the 49ers and their QB: “If we just gave him the Mahomes deal but adjusted for the current cap I would love it, that deal was great work by the Chiefs FO.”

Others were more sarcastic in their praise of Purdy for attending non-mandatory OTAs this early in the offseason. One quipped that the 49ers should give Purdy “10 years 1 billion for good work ethic” after seeing him in attendance on April 22. While this fan gave a sarcastic description of Purdy’s strong points: “Sneaky athletic, lunch pail guy, real gym rat.”

Whatever the fans in the Bay think, it seems both sides of these contract negotiations are confident that something will get done. They keep saying it — so much so that the fact the deal isn’t done yet is starting to seem suspicious.

Nonetheless, it looks like Purdy will continue to prove his worth and work ethic until, and possibly after, he signs on the dotted line. “An absolute pro,” indeed.