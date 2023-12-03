“Happy Birthday To My Favorite Kid”: Deion Sanders Had An Unconventional Birthday Message For His Eldest Son Deion Jr.

Deion Sanders is a commendable sportsperson, a coach, and a leader. However, amongst the multitude of roles, his position as a father never takes a backseat. His kids who stand united, hailing relationships, have stood alongside Sanders as a rock.

In a recent Instagram post, the NFL legend Deion Sanders appreciated his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. while wishing him a happy birthday. Known for his unconventional and old-school parenting, this celebration stood out as he took to IG for his ‘favorite kid’.

“Happy Birthday to My Favorite Kid Deion Sanders Jr!” wrote Sanders.

Adding to this, Deion Sanders posted a carousel of his son’s pictures in the post. He also made sure to pen down a heartwarming note in his unique style, celebrating Sanders Jr.’s consistency and dominance.

“You’ve been Consistent and Dominant all year long. You have set the bar in your profession and 1 of the most sought after Creators in the game. Continue to Commit to excellence, capture the moments and tell the stories that interest u 1st.”

He continued with his love for his son, appreciating him for supporting his family throughout.

“Love ya son but I’m more proud of u than anything. The way u love and support your siblings is a master class. Love u Son! Can I hold something.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0VVLoeNvUN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Sanders Jr. is indeed Deion Sanders’ favorite kid. In a recent ranking during an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, Sanders ranked him at No. 1 amongst the kids. Not only this, he commended his son’s efforts in bringing new attention to the Colorado Buffaloes program through his social media venture.

Deion Sanders Amasses Appreciation for His Unmatched Parenthood

As the post went up, fans could not hold their wishes in. However, the top comment came from the man of the day, Sanders Jr. himself. In a heartfelt reply, Sanders Jr. thanked his father Coach Prime for everything, writing,

“Means a lot. Love you too. Thank You for everything.”

More fans swooped into the comment section with their best wishes for the media star. While many wrote ‘Happy Birthday’ wishes to him, some others had interesting remarks.

A fan applauded Sanders for being an amazing father writing, “Deion has set the BAR so high for how Father’s can love and support their children. This is amazing and such a great experience for the world to behold. Love yours!!!!!!”. Some others followed the same line of comments like “No love like a father’s love,” and “Your relationship with your son is so easily relatable.”

It’s true how well Coach Prime has supported his kids, bringing them under his unmatched leadership. He has been vocal about his love for them and continues to lead them by example.