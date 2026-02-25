“He’s a Pilot Now”: Colts GM Chris Ballard Jokes About WR Michael Pittman Jr.’s Future in Indy

Michael Pittman Jr.’s future in Indianapolis isn’t as secure as it felt exactly a year before. And it has nothing to do with his efforts on the field.

On paper, Pittman was very productive in 2025. He led the Indianapolis Colts in receptions (80), targets (111), and touchdowns (7). In fact, his seven scores were a career high. But his 784 receiving yards were his lowest since his rookie season in 2020. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Alec Pierce crossed 1,000 yards and clearly became the team’s primary deep threat.

Still, Pittman Jr. has proven over the years that he remains a quality player and should not be under scrutiny after a relatively subpar year. But what’s causing the uncertainty around his future in Indy is money. The wideout carries a $29 million cap hit in 2026, which is the final year of his three-year, $70 million extension. This means he’s due $22 million in base salary plus a $2 million roster bonus early next season.

These numbers have fueled trade and “cap casualty” talk around the WR. So, when Colts GM Chris Ballard met reporters at the Combine Media Day, the question about Pittman’s future was inevitable. Ballard, to his credit, didn’t hesitate to defend his player.

“Michael Pittman’s a really good football player,” Ballard said, before doubling down: “We love Michael. He’s been here his whole career. He’s a really good player. He’s a pro. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s got a great attitude. He’s one of those guys you love having in your building. Michael’s under contract. We’re excited about what he can do for us moving forward. He’s a big part of what we’re doing here.”

But then, Ballard added something that caught everyone off guard. “I don’t know if y’all knew this,” he said with a grin, “he’s a pilot now. I knew he was dabbling with it, but I didn’t know he was going up in the air and flying solo and doing all that.”

Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked about Michael Pittman’s future with the team. “I don’t know if ya’ll knew this, you know he’s a pilot now, I knew he was dabbling with it, but I didn’t know he was going up in the air and flying soloand doing all that.” pic.twitter.com/TqGhSAZGvN — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) February 25, 2026

It was a joke, but it was also true.

Alongside his brother, Mycah, Michael Pittman Jr. co-founded Blitz Aviation, a flight training school built around accessibility and structured instruction. As described in their company’s story: “Blitz Aviation was founded by [the brothers] with a simple mission: to make flight training accessible to everyone.”

While brother Mycah has completed his private pilot, instrument, commercial, CFI, and CFII ratings in under a year, Michael has followed the path, as he is now a licensed Private Pilot and is working on adding more ratings. And make no mistake. This isn’t a casual hobby for the NFL star, as he indeed flies an aeroplane (for more than 2 years now).

That said, none of these answers whether Pittman will still be in Indianapolis long term. GM Ballard never fully shut the door on a restructure or potential move because his mention of the pilot trivia feels more like ducking the question, but releasing Pittman Jr. outright after those comments feels unlikely as well.

For now, Pittman remains under contract, and there are no signs from his side of wanting out. Period. From the Colts’ POV, letting Michael stay would ensure continuity and experience for their exciting project.

All told, if things ever get turbulent in Indy, at least one thing is certain: Michael Pittman Jr. knows how to land the plane.