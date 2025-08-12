Josh Allen Took a More Serious Offseason Approach To Get His Body Ready For His 8th Season

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks out onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Josh Allen has always been candid about his offseason routine, or lack thereof. In the past, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has openly admitted that he doesn’t pile on extra work once the season ends. But that is no longer the case, as Allen revealed in his latest appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys that this offseason was different.

Ahead of his eighth year in the NFL, Allen has gone the extra mile to ensure that his body is primed for another demanding campaign. When host Taylor Lewan brought up the QB’s old remarks about doing “nothing” in the offseason, the 29-year-old was quick to correct him.

“I didn’t say that,” he responded. “During my time… I do like OTAs. I threw this year. Yeah.” This year, however, the “during my time” period included a more intentional approach to recovery and maintenance.

The reigning NFL MVP detailed a mix of wellness treatments and lifestyle changes designed to keep him at peak condition. He’s incorporated infrared saunas — a tool athletes use to reduce inflammation and promote muscle relaxation — and has dabbled in NAD+ therapy, which, as he explained, “I feel… like right under… in the jejunum, you know, Jackie Moon style.”

Co-host Will Compton, who has tried it himself, described the experience as “like somebody just standing on your heart for an hour straight.”

Josh Allen has also added ozone treatments to his recovery arsenal. “10 pass,” he confirmed when Lewan asked about his preferred method — a process where oxygen-rich blood is reintroduced into the body to stimulate healing and enhance performance.

On top of that, the Bills star has focused on cleaning up his diet. “Eating better. Just picking better foods… more pistachios,” he said, noting that hiring a chef last year helped him cut down on butter and dairy while still fueling his body properly.

Compton summed it up plainly: “So you’re starting to take care of yourself a little bit. Not gonna stay young forever.” Allen didn’t deny it, but said, “Still a young country boy though.”

That said, not all of Josh Allen’s offseason was spent in recovery mode. He also made time for his “favorite thing besides football” — golf.

The native of Firebaugh, California, grew up around the sport and returned to Pebble Beach this summer for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Despite admitting he’s “not the best player in the world,” Allen’s competitive fire was still there. “When I can hit it, I’m gonna hit it a long way… I love to win.”

One thing is clear: Allen’s offseason shift suggests that he is taking the longevity game seriously.