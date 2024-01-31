Making a Blockbuster Entry into NFL’s $4 Billion Merchandise Market, Kristin Juszczyk Signs Licensing Deal With the League

Kristin Juszczyk became an overnight sensation as Taylor Swift donned her ’87’ jersey to support the Chiefs at the Divisional Round. Much before being hyped, her apparel designs were famous amongst celebrities like Simone Biles and Taylor Lautner and also NFL WAGS like Brittany Mahomes and Claire Kittle, who were often spotted in custom pieces. The newfound attention made quite the buzz for women’s apparel in the NFL and brought a new deal for the talented Kristin Juszczyk to fruition.

The San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk’s wife will now help step up the NFL’s $4 billion merchandise game. Adding another feather to her cap, Kristin Juszczyk secured a licensing deal with the NFL. The league disclosed that she can now use NFL marks on her apparel designs. However, the financial details have been kept confidential at the moment.

The upcoming Super Bowl with rumors of Taylor Swift’s attendance, presents Kristin Juszczyk with another marketing opportunity. Moreover, Brittany Mahomes much like her previous appearances might don Kristin’s designs, only now with official logos on it. The unprecedented success for Kristin comes after her passion helped her defy expectations by turning it into a full-time business.

Kristin Juszczyk Ignites Hope in Women Fans with Her Journey

Kristin Juszczyk wanted to be a realtor but ended up reviving her passion for fashion design. Initially designing pieces for herself and her husband, she garnered attention for designing signature pieces under ‘Origin’ since 2018. Following this, she served an elite clientele that included Simone Biles and Brittany Mahomes.

However, her design game went to a whole new level as Taylor Swift dazzled in style at the Arrowhead wearing her design. Turning heads with her apple red jacket and Travis Kelce’s jersey no ’87’, a frenzy amongst the fans caused Kristin to become an overnight sensation. In the aftermath, she gained as many as 800k followers. Kyle Juszczyk talked about how the two celebrated Kristin’s achievements and addressed her grind.

“It was just awesome. We were just so happy in our house,” said Juszczyk as fans stormed her social media.

Kristin Juszczyk also ignited discussions on the women’s apparel industry in the NFL with her creative takes. Joe Pompliano made a case for the same, causing fans to rally for social change in the sports arena.

Now, that Kristin Juszczyk is making strides, there is newfound hope for women who constitute close to 45% of the NFL fan group. Moreover, more celebrities like Olivia Culpo and the designer herself are setting trends with their fashionable appearances on the sidelines. The outpouring is a piece of good news for the $20 billion fantasy football business, which shall reap the fruits of such partnerships.