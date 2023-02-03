Peyton Manning Reveals Why He Desperately Wants Pro Bowl to Regain Cult Status

Peyton Manning is one of the biggest stars the NFL world has ever produced. Although he retired from the sport after winning his second Super Bowl title, he certainly hasn’t moved away from the game.

Peyton, along with his brother Eli, has been able to change the way fans watch football through Monday Night ManningCast. The two brothers, their special guests, and their tongue-in-cheek commentary is what fans look forward to whenever ManningCast is on.

As it turns out, apart from ruling the roost in the NFL broadcasting circuit, the Manning brothers have decided to work as hard as they can in order to help Pro Bowl regain cult status.

Also Read: “I Love Him”: Aaron Rodgers’ Old Comments About Nathaniel Hackett Are Going Viral as Jets Trade Rumors Gain Pace

Peyton Manning sees a lot of value in organizing Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl has often been scrutinized by NFL fans for a variety of reasons. Nobody wants to see their favorite stars get injured one week before Super Bowl. Secondly, even the players are a bit over-cautious when they take the field. This because the stakes aren’t as high as they will be one week after the game.

All this has resulted in a situation when fans have really stopped caring too much about Pro Bowl. Top performers from both conferences taking the field against one another, it sure seems like a massively successful idea on paper but it surely hasn’t worked for NFL.

In order to rectify this, we are now seeing Peyton and Eli helping out NFL, recruiting players for the big game, and appearing in commercials to hype up the contest. Most recently, Peyton appeared on the Pat McAfee Show where he explained why he desperately wants the AFC vs NFC clash to gain cult status.

“It’s important that the best players in the world are all together in one setting to celebrate their success” Peyton Manning shares his thoughts on getting the Pro Bowl back to what it once was #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/yvw8047hYK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2023

Stating that the likes of NBA and MLB have been able to cash in on the all-star game idea, Manning said, “it would be a shame if all the other sports get one hell of a weekend where the best players of the sport gather in one setting, and football becomes the only sport not to have that. It would be an absolute tragedy.”

While Peyton acknowledged that obviously injuries remain a massive scare ahead of the Super Bowl, he also said that there is a lot of value in terms of conversations the best players from different teams are going to have with each other. He went on to add that the players who are getting ready for the contest are all fired up and are going to give their absolute best.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers Begins His Off-Season Getting ‘Comfortable’ With Rumored Girlfriend Mallory Edens in Public