Tom Brady Deliberately Photoshops His Insecurity After Getting Dwarfed by 7-Feet-4 Victor Wembanyama

NFL legend Tom Brady never shies away from sharing a good laugh with his fanbase, and his latest escapade has left them in a frenzy. The former Patriots recently took his eldest son, Jack, to meet the 7-feet-4-inch San Francisco Spurs rookie, Victor Wembanyama, who has created quite a buzz in the basketball world. However, it’s TB12 who stole the spotlight, despite getting dwarfed by the rookie giant.

Advertisement

Though Tom Brady stands at a towering 6 feet, 4 inches, he appeared notably smaller when standing next to Wembanyama. The NFL star didn’t let this chance go to waste, playfully teasing his former teammate, Julian Edelman (5’10”), quipping, “This is how you felt all those years???”

The seven-time Super Bowl champ’s insecurity might have gotten the better of him, as he took to X (formerly Twitter) with a photoshopped picture where he appears to be towering alongside 7-foot-4 Wembanyama.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1722278391137943817?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Brady definitely did an impressive job with the photoshopped picture, but his hair and sweater seemed a bit out of place. In the captions, he jokingly gave permission to the media to use this picture instead of the photoshopped picture, where he appears to be much smaller than the Spurs rookie. TB12 also insisted on discarding any other pictures of the duo together, as his version is clearly superior to the original.

Tom Brady’s Photoshop Skill Sends Fans into a Frenzy

Ahead of the bout between the Spurs and the NY Knicks, Brady and his son were also joined by billionaire merchandiser Michael Rubin, and they all clicked pictures with Wembanyama. As soon as their interaction surfaced online, the fans went straight for the NFL star, who was nowhere near the rookie’s height. His photoshopped picture only heightened their reactions.

The Pro Footballer Network took to the comments, sharing not just the original picture but also highlighting the playful jab he took towards Edelman.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PFN365/status/1722293225279430727?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The NFL’s official page had a different reaction as they quipped,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1722281180626669601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The billionaire merchandise, Michael Rubin, also chimed in,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/michaelrubin/status/1722281800213598435?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan also didn’t shy away from showing off his Photoshop skills.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/greg16676935420/status/1722279464330260525?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Brady might have retired from football, but he still remains the main character in the spotlight. He recently made a baller move and acquired a minority owner stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, approval of which is currently pending. The former NFL star never shies away from changing lanes, as he also became a part-owner of Birmingham FC, a soccer club based in the UK. Though his involvement with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces is widely known, it will surely be interesting to see if he becomes a part of the NBA in the future.