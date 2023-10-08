Weeks After Showing off His Rolex to Nebraska’s WR, Shedeur Sanders Teases Arizona Students With a Similar ‘Rich Kid’ Gesture

Deion Sanders’ Buffs tasted victory after a dry spell just a few hours ago. And QB Shedeur Sanders had an interesting way to celebrate. Just a few weeks ago, young Sanders was seen flashing his Rolex in the face of Nebraska receiver Billy Kemp, whose team had wandered onto the Buffs home base while the players were warming up.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers had assembled with coach Matt Rhule for a pregame meeting on the CU logo. Shedeur did not like that, noted the disrespect, and flashed his Rolex to the WR to show the Huskers “what time it was about to be.” Shedeur showcased his specialty once more after the Buffs’ victory a few hours ago, repeating the move he is known for.

What Does Shedeur Sanders’ Watch Mean?

The Sanders family is fond of their bling. From Coach Prime’s whistle to Shedeur’s Rolex, they are clearly fond of the finer things in life. Young Sanders is quite the watch aficionado and has a particular affinity towards the Rolly. And his celebratory methods are just as glitzy as his jewels. His gesture of flexing his wrist in the face of the enemy has become part of his personality now, DJ Khaled even dubbed it ‘The Shedeur.”

What is not immediately clear is what Sanders means by this gesture. Is he telling his opponents it is reckoning time, or is he flexing his wealth? But one thing is clear, it’s a power move, and one he has fully embraced. Talking to ESPN after the Buffs clash with Colorado State, Shedeur said, referring to the opposing Coach Norvell’s comments about his father,

“We talked as a team and like, ‘We’re not going out like that. Especially like, you know when somebody disrespects Pops. So you know, I was just waiting the whole time to put the watch on.”

After defeating ASU, Shedeur ran up to the Arizona student section, flaunting his watch at the day’s losing side.

Shedeur Sanders Iconic Watch

The watch Sanders sported at the Arizona game is not any common thing or even a Rolex but a one-of-a-kind Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 flooded with diamonds from Jacksonville’s Saki Diamonds. Sanders has pulled this move quite a few times now, with the ASU matchup being the latest example.

It’s not simply retaliation for “disrespect” as seen in the instances against the Huskers and Norvell, but also a celebration. In fact, he uses it before, during, and after the games and sells merch featuring this very pose. DJ Khaled summarized it beautifully in an interview with Complex, “What’s going on in Colorado woke the world up in a beautiful way. Anybody that comes in our way, we hit ‘em with ‘The Shedeur.’ It’s always our time. Win with us or watch us win.”