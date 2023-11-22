What Did Josh Jacobs’ Former Lover Accuse Him Of? Who Is Woah Kenzy?

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is managing well on the field, but his off-field matters have taken an unexpected turn. His ex-partner, Woah Kenzy, accused him of infidelity as she shared her experience on TikTok. She noted that such situations are somewhat expected when involved with an athlete.

Advertisement

Jacobs has recently excelled, accumulating 214 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Jets and the Giants. However, his off-field reputation has taken a massive hit due to these recent allegations. His ex, Kenzy, revealed an incident where she returned home early to find Jacobs with another woman in his bed.

In a TikTok “GRWM” video, Kenzy shared her perspective on the relationship with the Raiders‘ RB. She started by revealing how the duo formalized their union, spending most of the offseason together. She then added that their smooth relationship went downhill after her birthday, leading to suspicions and accusations of manipulation and gaslighting.

Advertisement

Voicing her concerns, Kenzy revealed that she was labeled as “crazy” and “doing too much.” She added that during her brief absence, their communication shifted, with calls now occurring in the car instead of at home. Due to suspicions, she took matters into her own hands, driving hours to their shared residence. Unfortunately, she did not expect what was about to unfold.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1727280981319786809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kenzie walked into the house but couldn’t find anyone at first. As she moved from the kitchen to the living room and then to the bedroom, she found an unfamiliar woman lying on her stomach and swinging her feet.

The social media influencer detailed her interaction with the girl Josh cheated with. She told her followers that she confronted the girl and explained her situation to Josh Jacobs. Following that, she only wanted to retrieve her belongings. The girl was completely unaware of Kenzy’s status and chased her to complete the conversation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1727125958820507728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Kenzy highlighted that the girl admitted Jacobs wanted her to have his baby, unaware of Kenzy’s efforts to conceive. Kenzy was utterly shocked as she was having fertility struggles with the NFL star while attempting to have a child.

All You Need to Know About Josh Jacobs’ Ex, Woah Kenzy

Josh Jacob’s ex-partner, Woah Kenzy, has amassed over 2.3 million followers on Instagram and TikTok. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, the 26-year-old social media influencer stepped into the world of Instagram in August 2019 and joined TikTok in December 2020.

She currently resides in Los Angeles, California. Woah Kenzy is recognized as an adult entertainer and maintains an OnlyFans account in addition to her social media presence.

Josh Jacobs‘ ex has also ventured into entrepreneurship. In her collaboration with House of Le Luxe, she launched a line of products. It included thigh glide deodorant, organic lubricant, and moisturizing lotion.