“What Do You Really Got Going On?”: Cam Newton Exposes Gillie Da Kid With Humiliating Response

Suresh Menon
Published

Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center.

Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center.

Heading into the 2025 season, few people could have predicted Cam Newton would have a beef with Gillie Da Kid on their bingo cards. Yet here we are.

It all started when the Eagles’ super fan took shots at Newton for not including Jalen Hurts in his top 10 NFL QB list. This resulted in a back-and-forth, with Gillie firing the most recent shot. He called out Newton for never winning a Super Bowl.

The jab came at the podcaster’s birthday party. While holding the Lombardi Trophy, he looked into the camera and said, “Cam ain’t never had one of these,” before declaring he was done going back and forth with Newton. But as we all know, Newton never backs down from a fight. And he didn’t let the Super Bowl taunt slide.

On the latest edition of 4th & 1, the former Panthers QB tore into the rapper-turned-podcaster with a response that mixed mockery, personal digs, and a little showmanship. Right from the jump, he accused Gillie of having “a little bit too much to drink” at the birthday party.

Cam brought up Gillie’s name again, saying, “You was sipping and started tripping.” Newton then labeled Gillie “not only a failing artist” but also someone known for a certain viral dance. “Gillie, you’re looking silly. Slow down… what in the absolute world was that? What is that? It’s giving major air,” he added.

The ex-NFL MVP went further, showing a twerking video of Gillie Da Kid from one of his older music videos. He presented it as the perfect example of what he sees as Gillie’s real claim to fame.

“What do you really [have] got going on? He’s good at dancing. Stop. Don’t allow that Gilly Ghost to come upon you. Oh, I’m rebuking the Gilly Ghost,” joked Newton.

Newton gave credit to Gillie and Wallo for creating great content with Million Dollaz Worth of Game. And then he stressed that he’s here to stay. “You guys have been in the game way before I got in the game. And guess what? I’m here, and I don’t see myself going anywhere,” said Cam.

The shots, however, didn’t stop there. Newton suggested starting a petition to get Gillie a championship ring since “mascots get rings too. And if you don’t get a ring, Gilly, come stand by me, because that makes two of us not having a ring.”

Newton also attacked Gillie’s real name, Nasir Fard, twisting it into a joke. “Who farted?” before adding, “Stick to talking in mics, not rapping in mics. You’re not good at that.”

After a fiery round of taunts and jabs, Newton put an end to this saga, insisting that this was his “last time” giving the back-and-forth any energy. But we are left wondering if this is the last time you will hear about it.

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

