“What Do You Really Got Going On?”: Cam Newton Exposes Gillie Da Kid With Humiliating Response

Heading into the 2025 season, few people could have predicted Cam Newton would have a beef with Gillie Da Kid on their bingo cards. Yet here we are.

It all started when the Eagles’ super fan took shots at Newton for not including Jalen Hurts in his top 10 NFL QB list. This resulted in a back-and-forth, with Gillie firing the most recent shot. He called out Newton for never winning a Super Bowl.

The jab came at the podcaster’s birthday party. While holding the Lombardi Trophy, he looked into the camera and said, “Cam ain’t never had one of these,” before declaring he was done going back and forth with Newton. But as we all know, Newton never backs down from a fight. And he didn’t let the Super Bowl taunt slide.

On the latest edition of 4th & 1, the former Panthers QB tore into the rapper-turned-podcaster with a response that mixed mockery, personal digs, and a little showmanship. Right from the jump, he accused Gillie of having “a little bit too much to drink” at the birthday party.

Cam brought up Gillie’s name again, saying, “You was sipping and started tripping.” Newton then labeled Gillie “not only a failing artist” but also someone known for a certain viral dance. “Gillie, you’re looking silly. Slow down… what in the absolute world was that? What is that? It’s giving major air,” he added.

The ex-NFL MVP went further, showing a twerking video of Gillie Da Kid from one of his older music videos. He presented it as the perfect example of what he sees as Gillie’s real claim to fame.

“What do you really [have] got going on? He’s good at dancing. Stop. Don’t allow that Gilly Ghost to come upon you. Oh, I’m rebuking the Gilly Ghost,” joked Newton.

Cam FINISHES Gillie, Shedeur’s 5th Round REALITY & Joe Flacco… STINKS?? 100th Episode of 4th&1 out NOW! : https://t.co/GS7djR750H pic.twitter.com/6YmzsPtbhG — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) August 7, 2025

Newton gave credit to Gillie and Wallo for creating great content with Million Dollaz Worth of Game. And then he stressed that he’s here to stay. “You guys have been in the game way before I got in the game. And guess what? I’m here, and I don’t see myself going anywhere,” said Cam.

The shots, however, didn’t stop there. Newton suggested starting a petition to get Gillie a championship ring since “mascots get rings too. And if you don’t get a ring, Gilly, come stand by me, because that makes two of us not having a ring.”

Newton also attacked Gillie’s real name, Nasir Fard, twisting it into a joke. “Who farted?” before adding, “Stick to talking in mics, not rapping in mics. You’re not good at that.”

After a fiery round of taunts and jabs, Newton put an end to this saga, insisting that this was his “last time” giving the back-and-forth any energy. But we are left wondering if this is the last time you will hear about it.