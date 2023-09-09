With a Vision to Further Expand His $200,000,000 Worth, Aaron Rodgers Joins Hands With Major NY-Based Footwear Brand

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers, who has amassed a massive net worth of $200,000,000 in his profound NFL career with the Green Bay Packers is now the new hero of NYC. In his first few months with the Jets, Rodgers has done enough to call himself a true New Yorker. In fact, he has now gone on to partner and invest with a new NY-based footwear brand to amplify his love for the city and further expand his already impressive net worth.

Advertisement

Just as the new NFL season kicked off with Chiefs vs. Lions on National TV, Aaron Rodgers took to his official Instagram account to announce his new partnership with Amberjack. The 39-year-old posted a video, which showcased him as a working employee of the company to illustrate his new partnership with the footwear brand.

Aaron Rodgers and Amberjack share a Similar Goal of Doing Good in the World

Aaron Rodgers finally announced his partnership with a new footwear brand, Amberjack. The deal will also feature an exclusive launch of a co-designed collection to be done later this year. For Amberjack, the partnership comes at the perfect time, as the brand continues to innovate in men’s dress shoes in pursuit of its only goal, to make the most comfortable dress shoes.

Advertisement

Rodgers’ first interaction with Amberjack dates back to the Pre-Covid era in 2020, even before the launch of the brand. The New York Jets QB became an investor in 2021 in the company following which he worked in tandem with Founder & CEO, John Peters. Explaining why he became a part of the brand, Rodgers claimed that he wants to associate himself with brands who share his common goal of doing good in the world.

“As I get older, I want to be a part of brands that have a similar focus on doing good in the world. You’re not just investing in the product, but the people,” said Rodgers, per Cision PR Newswire. “There are a lot of buzzwords around consumer products right now and scores around good environmental practices. We’re seeing a lot of greenwashing for products that maybe aren’t as good for the environment as they claim to be. That’s not the case with Amberjack.”

The brand’s official video to announce the partnership with Rodgers shows the 4x NFL MVP award winner, taking a prominent role in office. It showcased Aaron bringing out his leadership capabilities to the fore by organizing team huddles and pitching new product ideas, as easily as offensive plays. Funnily enough, the video also touches upon the infamous four-day darkness retreat method employed by Aaron Rodgers earlier this season to make key decisions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MelvinTaylorII/status/1699848202663371047?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Amberjack can be extremely proud of the advertisement they’ve released featuring the quarterback. It would definitely help them win over a number of fans in the coming days.

Advertisement

Amberjack Has Opted for a Sustainable Supply-Chain Since its Inception

Amberjack’s stocks have risen significantly since its launch in 2021, with a steady increase in its consumer base. Their unique selling point remains the fact that they produce comfortable stylish shoes, using a sustainable supply chain. Keeping in mind their goal of a sustainable future, they have adopted the use of 100% carbon-neutral shipping along with working with high-quality partners.

They have now become one of the fastest-growing footwear brands over the past 20 years. After announcing his partnership with Amberjack, Rodgers claimed that the brand’s role was to “put other companies on notice and inspire them and individuals to take small steps.”

As Amberjack continues to carve a niche for themselves in the footwear market, the partnership with Aaron Rodgers could not have come at a better time for them. Rodgers’ popularity and influence will definitely help them boost their reputation even further in the upcoming years.