Despite his previous promise to turn things around, Adin Ross’ mental health keeps plummeting leaving fans worried

Adin David Ross is one of the most popular live streamers in the industry as of the present. He is called the “GOAT” by his fans because of the way he grew in popularity, especially after his jump to the Kick live-streaming platform. However, despite his immense popularity and good heart he is better remembered for his controversial statements and collaborations in the past.

Being one of the leading streamers combined with various stressful and emotional situations comes with its own side effects. Likewise, Adin Ross has been dealing with mental health issues, particularly depression, for quite some time now. When inquired by one of his fans during his recent stream, the streaming sensation explained how he was highly depressed and felt miserable.

Adin further explained during the stream that he did not really know the reason behind his plummeting mental health. According to him, he reached out to a bunch of people for help but no one answered except for one. He further exclaimed how most people and his colleagues thought he was all good just because he made sure to put up a smile and stream regularly.

The streamer also talked about his situation through a detailed Tweet on X. In the Tweet, Adin stated he was emotional, in a really bad state of mind, and was feeling lower than ever before. Moreover, even though he did not know the reason, Adin stated it was something way beyond as simple as gambling or a girl in his life. The streamer concluded by spreading rays of hope and promised to keep fighting and not allow this to bring him down forever.

This is not the first declaration of depression by Adin Ross

Adin Ross has been going through a tough phase for quite a while now, and this is obviously not the first declaration he has reported on and off-stream. It was a couple of weeks back that the streaming sensation posted a video on YouTube mentioning how he felt depressed and horrible. Adin Ross had lost one of his closest friends just a few days prior, and that made him realize the importance of good health.

It was in that detailed YouTube video that he had a massive realization and felt super-motivated to start a journey to a new and better life. Adin wanted and promised to change his life forever for his friend but the situation has gotten worse since then.

The online community was rather supportive of his situation. People came out praying, giving hope, and letting him know of options that could help him feel better. Commenters wanted him to have a genuine talk with someone immediately and not take care of the issues by himself. Twitter users also stated how a vacation with all his crew members and friends would make him feel a lot better. But there were a few who still had doubtful minds and asked if he was creating a mental health drama only to seek public attention.