Apart From Soccer, IShowSpeed Explores the MMA Culture in Brazil, Even Has a One-on-One Brawl With Local Creator Luva De Pedreiro

Darren “ISHowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is currently in Brazil enjoying his last day of the tour with fellow content creator Luva De Pedreiro. Surprisingly, apart from football, the American streamer was seen exploring the MMA culture of the country and he even shared some intense moments in a local Muay Thai boxing and MMA gym. For a brief context, IShowSpeed is a celebrated live-streamer on YouTube known for his eccentric behavior and interest in pursuing football and boxing.

After spending a few days in Brazil, meeting some popular personalities, and having a fun time partying, getting pranked, and meeting up with local people, the streamer has finally reached his final day in the country. Although he started his last day with a fun run down on the beach, he was finally taken to a local Muay Thai boxing and MMA gym to meet some trained fighters and possibly have an intense combat experience.

Speed got very excited about the fighting style as people trained hard in the gym and went on to show some of his cool and athletic moves. He got the opportunity to enter a MMA ring and thereafter face a couple of the trained fighters. Unfortunately, he was mostly seen hopping around the ring with just a couple of punches and takedowns trying very hard to keep up with the fighters. Ultimately, Speed got beaten up by a couple of female fighters, and very similar to his boxing fight against Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji was left completely out of breath.

Moments later, the streaming sensation got to face a guy who turned out to be a Messi fan thereby making the fight very important for IShowSpeed. However, the outcome was no different than his match against the female fighters, as he was taken down and was forced to tap out within 40 seconds. Further on, Speed was challenged by his cameraman-cum-friend, Slipz for a fight but was left with no energy to participate.

The MMA brawl between IShowSpeed and Luva left fans shocked

Luva De Pedreiro is a highly popular content creator and digital influencer from Brazil with millions of followers on YouTube and various other social media platforms. The influencer is known for his amateur but exciting football portrayals of popular football personalities and teams. Surprisingly, Luva and Speed also share a common interest in both football and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Luva spent most of his days accompanying Speed during his stay in Brazil but to everyone’s surprise, he stepped up for a friendly brawl against the American streamer in a professional MMA ring. For the rules, they mutually accepted to fight for four rounds of one minute each. Interestingly, Speed turned out to be quite quick in his movement and also succeeded in landing a few heavy blows. However, it is important to note that Luva is not a trained professional and has absolutely no experience in a ring, which made his loss quite inevitable.

IShowSpeed’s MMA experience in Brazil was shared on the internet and thereafter garnered trending stats. However, fans were not happy about Speed’s performance as they stated that he was embarrassing himself in the ring. However, a few took Speed’s side accepting that the trained female fighters were highly skilled and he never stood a chance against them. Meanwhile, even though people were negligent about accepting the Luva vs Speed brawl as a proper fight, a commenter stated “I mean a win is a win.”