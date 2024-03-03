“I Made Your Entire Career” – Adin Ross Claims N3on Is About to Lose His Kick Contract

Adin David Ross recently made an alarming announcement about Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, which took fans by surprise. N3on started his career as a small streamer who focused primarily on gaming content. However, sources claimed Adin Ross’s timely intervention and support helped N3on make a name for himself in the industry. Although they were close friends and colleagues for a long time, things eventually went south and have looked bleak since then.

Advertisement

Now, the two see each other as prime rivals and since then N3on has tried to create a bad image of Adin Ross. Recently, Rangesh proceeded to share a Tweet on his official Twitter page bad-mouthing the Kick streamer. However, Adin wasted no time in responding to the tweet and suggested Rangesh know his place and humble himself before it was too late.

Advertisement

Being a key member of the Kick.com community, Adin Ross knew about N3on’s future on the streaming platform. He notified N3on that his Kick contract was on the verge of getting dropped, and asked him again to learn from his mistakes when there was still time. Since Adin has considerable leverage with Kick’s co-owners, he warned N3on to behave and not play dirty games. Furthermore, the streamer mentioned that only a specific event could save N3on’s contract, but Adin had enough influence to take that event away.



Adin’s warning wasn’t enough to make N3on stand down



N3on and Adin Ross had agreed to a boxing fight a few days back. However, Adin decided to back out from the fight and later explained he would never fight N3on. Mentioning the incident N3on tweeted, “U called me out then p**sied out after claiming u would beat my a** because u “don’t wanna give attention” A week later, you keep mentioning me on stream. If you’re too pu**y to fight keep my name out of your mouth.”

Considering how Adin has a lot more influence in Kick than N3on, the latter will find the repercussions of his actions to be quite serious. In fact, fans were surprised at how just a Tweet could make Adin respond in such a shocking manner.



Advertisement

Surprisingly, N3on was not ready to stand down. Answering Adin Ross’s claim, N3on took to X and wrote, “Never discredited what you’ve done for me. the constant sh*t talk about me is so lame when I don’t say a word about you ever until you mention my name.” Even after Adin’s warnings, the controversial streamer asked him to stop giving instructions, and added, “Stop telling me to humble myself when ur the one talking sh*t. mature.”