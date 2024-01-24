“If You Put Money on My Head You Need a Refund” – Adin Ross Claims the People Suing Him Are Planning to Have Him Killed

In a shocking turn of events, popular streamer Adin Ross revealed that people who were planning to sue him had now put a price on his head. One of the most prominent and wealthiest live streamers in the world, Adin is known as the face of Kick.com for his significant stature in the company, but the position also comes with significant problems.

Advertisement

In one of his previous live streams, Adin had revealed that two individuals were planning to sue him. Although the streamer refused to identify them by name, Adin claimed he used to treat them as his brothers. Unfortunately, the greed for money soon overshadowed the relationship, and the two decided to take Adin to court. Nevertheless, the streamer was confident enough to challenge them and claimed he would expose the truth if the matter escalated.



However, things took a turn for the worse, and Adin, in his recent livestream, revealed that the duo was now planning to put a price on his head. Yet, the streamer kept his calm and coolly threatened the ones opposing him, stating “Come and get me, If you put money on my head, you need a refund. I am not gonna lie though, even if you end up putting money on my head just be honest bro, I will go 10 times harder, I am rich I am richer than you, try to put money on my head it’s gonna be way worse, that’s all I am gonna say, bro.”

Advertisement

HITMAN HIRED ON ADIN ROSS! Adin Ross claims the people that are suing him put money on his head!? ‼️ pic.twitter.com/5e9e7jDQQP — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 24, 2024

Naturally, the situation seemed too strange to be true, and some of Adin’s fans believed he was faking the whole thing. However, Adin took these allegations quite seriously and said, “It’s not created, it’s real sh*t, if m*therf*ckers wanna take my life, m*therf*ckers will know who took my life, and let’s just say right now we will come back 10 times harder.”

Fans were amazed by Adin’s ability to remain calm

Fans were pretty amazed at how Adin Ross could remain calm despite knowing that someone was planning to take his life. However, the streamer’s demeanor also confused people, making them believe the entire incident was a farce. As a matter of fact, a Twitter user claimed only 15-year-olds would believe such stories, while another commenter added that Adin was just imagining himself to be the cool villain of the world but in reality, he was not.

As he sits in his neon illuminated streaming room. Adin’s a joke and would fold the second someone pressed him. Man complained incessantly about being swatted and thinks he’s about that, when he isn’t. — Psyshock (@PsyshockGame) January 24, 2024

15 year olds believe this — WizKid (@WizKidd301) January 24, 2024

Advertisement

One person stated clearly that this was not how Adin Ross would react to such situations. According to him, Adin was a joke and would instantly fold if someone were to press him. He also claimed that there was no way the same person who constantly complained about swatting was taking this so easily. Several other fans accepted the same and called the streamer cringe, while an X user wondered if Adin had gone back to drugs.