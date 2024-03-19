Opponents Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev Would Have To Potentially Face To Set Up Australian Open Final Rematch at Miami Open 2024

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev are both having a terrific season this year, with Sinner winning the Australian Open 2024, and the ATP Rotterdam Open 2024. Medvedev hasn’t been that fortunate when it comes to winning titles, since the Russian lost two finals and a semi-final this year, which are the AO to Sinner, and the Indian Wells to Carlos Alcaraz.

Advertisement

Now, both these players are moving into the Miami Open 2024, the year’s second ATP 1000 Masters event, and Sinner and Medvedev are seeded 2 and 3. They are seeded according to their ranks, and both of them will be starting their campaign from the second round, with a ‘Bye’ in the first round of the Miami Open 2024.

Medvedev will most probably start his campaign against Max Purcell or Marton Fucsovics, before going on to face Flavio Cobolli in the third round. Although chances are higher of him playing Cameron Norrie there.

Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev could set up a potential clash with Ugo Humbert in the fourth round. Humbert defeated Medvedev 7-5, 6-3 in the Dubai Tennis Championships semi-final, and went on to win the title. This could be an exciting clash to watch. If Medvedev qualifies further, a draw with Casper Ruud or Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals is very likely.

After that, a Medvedev vs Sinner is the most likely outcome in the semi-final. This could be a repeat of the AO 2024 final where Sinner wins, or it could be a repetition of the 2023 Miami Masters final, where Djokovic wins. There, a potential clash with Carlos Alcaraz is the most likely, where Medvedev stands a chance to take his revenge and win two back-to-back Miami Masters titles.

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, might start his campaign against Pedro Cachin of Argentina. He most probably will play Tallon Griekspoor in the third round. Sinner beat Griekspoor in the ATP Rotterdam semi-final 6-2, 6-4. His fourth-round clash is most likely to be against Frances Tiafoe or Tommy Paul, although Paul takes the upper hand there.

In the quarter-final, Sinner may potentially face Andrey Rublev or Stefanos Tsitsipas, the latter of which lost to Sinner 4-6, 4-6 in the ATP World Tour Finals Group Stage last year.

The semi-final could be a mega clash against Medvedev, and then the final will probably be against Carlos Alcaraz. Both these matches will be tough to win for him. 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal will not be playing in the Miami Open 2024, and neither will Novak Djokovic.

Advertisement

Jannik Sinner Miami Open 2024 potential draw

First Round – Bye

Second Round – Pedro Cachin

Third Round – Tallon Griekspoor

Fourth Round – Tommy Paul

Quarter-Final – Andrey Rublev

Semi-Final – Daniil Medvedev

Final – Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev Miami Open 2024 potential draw

First Round – Bye

Second Round – Marton Fucsovics

Third Round – Cameron Norrie

Fourth Round – Ugo Humbert

Quarter-Final – Taylor Fritz

Semi-Final – Jannik Sinner

Final – Carlos Alcaraz