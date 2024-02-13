“Abused Steroids”: Dillon Danis Goes Full ‘Conor McGregor’ on Michael Chandler, Questions Fertility, and Targets Family

Dillon Danis is trying to get back his title of being the best trash talker. Fans gave him the title in the build-up to his fight against Logan Paul when he berated Paul and his fiancé Nina Agdal for months before the fight. However, after he lost, fans reverted to calling him a keyboard warrior. Since then, he has tried hard to win back his title but to no avail. The latest in his line of firing is Michael Chandler, who he called out on X.

Advertisement

Michael Chandler is one of the most explosive fighters in the UFC and has an amazing physique achieved from lifting heavy weights.

However, Dillon Danis believes Chandler has ‘abused’ steroids his whole career:

Advertisement

“Fact check – you’ve abused steroids your whole life, so you can’t conceive a child on your own, leading you to adopt.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1757157712612266120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dillon Danis seems to taken out a page from Conor McGregor’s book on his mic-skills. The Irishman had done something similar when he called out Dustin Poirier’s family.

Michael Chandler has never failed a drug test in his UFC career, so Dillon Danis’ claim has no backing whatsoever.

Chandler has also revealed that it was his wife’s wish for a long time to adopt children. The UFC fighter is a father to two adopted children. However, amidst all this, Danis had some good words to share for the former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland.

Advertisement

Dillon Danis reveals wholesome message exchange with Sean Strickland following trash talk

Dillon Danis has never liked Sean Strickland, the Jiu-Jitsu expert had made that very clear on social media. Even during Strickland’s fights he always bets on his opponent.

However, the recent sparring controversy involving Sneako seems to have brought the pair closer. Danis shared a screenshot of their conversation on X.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1757149981608190010?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dillon Danis messaged Strickland calling him a ‘good dude’. The former UFC Middleweight champion then responded by saying he expected more from Sneako during the spar.

Strickland also revealed that he is new to the ‘influencer’ thing and does not know who is real and who is being fake.

The former champion then offered to train with Dillon Danis the next time he is in Vegas. Strickland wants to find out how good Danis really is.