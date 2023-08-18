“Bigger Th*t Than Cardi B”: Amidst Conor McGregor’s Friend’s Feud With Logan Paul, Ex-UFC Star Throws Shade at Rapper

Logan Paul has his hands full with Dillon Danis who is Conor McGregor’s friend. Usually, it’s the Paul brothers who are known for their mind games and trash-talking. However, not many could have predicted just how hard and aggressive ‘El Jefe’ is in his mind games with Paul. Danis has not only thrashed the 28-year old himself but has even gone after his fiance Nina Agdal. A UFC veteran chimed in, warning Paul about his fiance and even comparing her with Cardi B.

Logan Paul will take on Dillon Danis on October 14 under the Misfit boxing card. What’s more, Paul is also having some issues with his younger brother Jake whilst he is catching heat from Danis. Thus, it is getting too much to handle for Paul as he is taking a legal route to stop Danis.

While all of this is unfolding, a UFC veteran came out and Tweeted about how Danis is going after Paul’s fiance. After examining the situation the veteran shared a warning to Paul and even compared Nina Agdal to Cardi B.

UFC veteran compares Logan Paul’s fiance to Cardi B amidst Dillon Danis Twitter rift

Jake Shields is quite active on Twitter. Recently Shields made his opinion public on the heated feud between Logan Paul and Danis. Shields advises Paul to find another fiance since Conor McGregor’s friend Danis is going after Agdal and unearthing her past embarrassing memories.

Shields wrote, “After looking at @dillondanis Twitter I think Logan Paul needs to find a new fiance I have know idea who she is but Danis has made her look like a bigger thot than Cardi B The fact that his only response is to send Danis a Cease and desist tells you all you need to know“

After looking at the Tweets of Danis, many wondered where he is getting the Tweets from. Adin Ross made a video and claimed that somebody from Logan Paul’s team are snitching and sharing the content with Danis. Surprisingly, Danis revealed who was sharing the content.

Danis claims Jake Paul and Mike are helping him destroy Logan and Nina

‘El Jefe’ through his recent Tweet claimed that Jake Paul and Mike are helping him with the content of Nina which he is uploading on Twitter. This comes after, Adin Ross created a video claiming that there is someone within Logan’s inner circle who is supporting Danis.

Danis wrote, “My informants are Mike Majlak & Jake Paul.“

My informants are Mike Majlak & Jake Paul. https://t.co/sAQNP4sa2i

Until now, Logan Paul has not made any comments whatsoever regarding Danis’ Twitter outburst. However, it would make things interesting if there was someone who was helping Danis within Logan’s close circle.