Po*nstar Kendra Lust Explains Why Colby Covington Is Getting UFC Title Shot Over Belal Muhammad: “Henry Cejudo Had Similar Problem but…”

By beating Kamaru Usman, who had long dominated the 170-pound division, British welterweight contender Leon Edwards last year gave the UFC division a new direction. Last week, at UFC 286, ‘Rocky’ repeated the outcome by defeating ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ for the second time in his first title defense via a majority decision. By doing so, the Englander has cleared the way for other contenders to try their hands at the title. However, now the biggest question is who will fight Edwards next for the welterweight gold?

UFC supremo Dana White answered this question in the post-fight press conference. He was interested in setting Colby Covington for the title next. This has led to many debates on social media and even the famous adult movie star Kendra Lust has given her opinion on it.

What did Kendra Lust say about Colby Covington?

The former welterweight title challenger Colby Covington served as the backup fighter. Following the fight, Dana White said Covington vs. Edwards seemed a viable option for the division.

However, many fight fans and number fourth-ranked welterweight fighter Belal Muhammad seemed irked by White’s statement. But Kendra Lust, who is an ardent fan of UFC, had an explanation for it.

Crazy he hasn’t yet .. but it about who is selling ppv’s and tickets. I think Cejudo had similar issues but then used social media become King of cringe and it worked for him. — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) March 19, 2023

The adult movie star stated that Covington was cutting the line because of his marketable personality. She also used former dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo as an example to back her statement.

“Crazy he hasn’t yet .. but it about who is selling ppv’s and tickets. I think Cejudo had similar issues but then used social media become King of cringe and it worked for him,” Lust wrote.

Covington called out Edwards right after the fight. However, he previously lost his two title fights against Usman and only won once last year. On the other hand, Muhammad has a better record in recent times. In fact, he holds one of the best win streaks in the division with 8 straight wins.

Leon Edwards opposes Dana White’s statements

As aforementioned, Dana White wants Covington vs. Edwards next in the welterweight division. However, ‘Rocky’ thinks otherwise. He believes Covington doesn’t deserve a title shot next given his recent run.

However, Dana White is one of the best fight promoters in the world. He knows the ins and outs of the business. Thus, he might let Covington cut the line for the title, given his star power.

Hence, it is very unlikely that Muhammad will receive a title shot next. Instead, according to reports, the UFC is working to set him against the surging contender Shavkat Rakhmonov.

What are your thoughts on Dana White giving Covington a title shot? Who do you guys think is more deserving?