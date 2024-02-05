UFC 300: After Fedor Emelianenko, Arman Tsarukyan Makes Another Major Change to Training Camp Ahead of Charles Oliveira Fight

UFC 300 is inching ever so close. Most fighters have already started their training camp for the event or are just about to start their respective training camps. UFC 300 promises to be a huge event with a lot of eyeballs on it. Securing an impressive win can do wonders for fighters and their career. In order to do so, Arman Tsarukyan is leaving no stone unturned. After recently training with Fedor Emelianenko, Tsarukyan has instituted another major change in his training camp as he aims to defeat Charles Oliveira. A recent report put out by Home of Fight on Twitter revealed a major change Tsarukyan has made.

The tweet said,

“Arman Tsarukyan is currently training at Russia’s highest training camp, located 7,000 feet above sea level near the Elbrus Mountains. He states that his cardio will reach the next level for his fight against Charles Oliveira.”

Tsarukyan is not someone who has struggled with cardio in his career thus far. However, the fight against Oliveira is the biggest fight of his MMA career so far. ‘Ahalkalakets’ wants to make sure no stone is left unturned in order to secure a win.

A few days back, the 27-year-old shared a picture on Instagram that left MMA fans shocked. Tsarukyan was spotted training with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko.

The recently retired MMA legend looked significantly different from the last time he was seen in an octagon. Training with Emelianenko and at altitude will not guarantee a win for Tsarukyan. However, it will definitely give him a much needed psychological boost heading into the fight.

Arman Tsarukyan to pip Justin Gaethje to a title shot against Islam Makhachev?

Tsarukyan is in an interesting position in the lightweight division at the moment. The likes of Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira are ahead of him in terms of the title picture. However, if Tsarukyan is able to secure a statement win against Charles Oliveira, he might just secure himself a title shot.

This will be easier said than done, since Oliveira has been stopped only once in the last six years, that too by the Makhachev.

Justin Gaethje is also a frontrunner, but since he has already fallen short in title fights twice, the UFC might want to give Tsarukyan a shot at the title. The champion recently stated that he would return to action in June or July this year. Therefore, there is a lot on the like for Tsarukyan as he pulls out all the stops for UFC 300.