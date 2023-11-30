UFC Veteran Uses Logan Paul and Ian Garry as an Example to Send Message to Young Fighters

Earlier this year, YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul took on Conor McGregor’s close aide Dillon Danis in a boxing match. While the fight was appalling, it was the build up that caught the attention of the fans. Danis used Paul’s fiancé’s past to engage in mind games and pre-fight trash talk. However, Danis took it to a level where Paul’s fiancé eventually filed a lawsuit against him.

Needless to say, the pre-fight trash talk by Danis helped them sell a lot more PPVs than they would have otherwise. Recently in the UFC, a similar situation is emerging. Rising welterweight star Ian Garry is set to fight in a few weeks time. However, all the attention in the build up to the fight is around his wife and not his fight.

This started when a fan shared on Reddit, a book written by his wife a decade ago. The book was titled ‘How to be a WAG’. Since the news came out, both Garry and his wife have been bashed by fans as well as fighters. Most notably, current middleweight champion, Sean Strickland.

A former UFC veteran took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the same. He used the example of Logan Paul and Garry to point out what young men should look out for. He said,

“Sean Strickland and Dillion Danis recently humiliated Ian Garry and Logan Paul over the actions of their wives. This should serve as a lesson to young fighters to keep their girls out of the public eye. Also They probably shouldn’t date clout chasing wh**es.”

With all the attention around the event, reports suggest massive numbers for the Prime card, let’s take a closer look.

Dana White blasts Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime card numbers

Prime Hydration co-founders KSI and Logan Paul recently fought on the same card dubbed the ‘Prime Card’. After the event, there were a few reports that suggested that the card did 1.3 million in PPV buys.



In a recent podcast with the Nelk Boys, UFC President Dana White ripped apart those claims. He said that the claims were not true and branded them ‘lying motherf**kers’. He went on to add that if they actually sold that many PPVs they would put on events multiple times a year and not just the once. Furthermore, White stated that if those numbers were real, every major distributor would be lining up to have more fights with them on the card.