When Is UFC 297: Date, Time, Fight Card, Streaming Details, & More

Most UFC fans would happily agree that 2023 was a pretty enthralling year. However, the current situation indicates that Dana White and Co. have also planned a grand opening for their PPVs in 2024. The UFC’s PPV schedule of 2024 will begin with the coveted UFC 297 on 21 January 2024. Avid UFC fans may know that the buildup to the UFC 297 main event has been one hell of a chaotic one. This has hyped up the fans even more for the coveted first UFC PPV of 2024.

Well, as already mentioned, Dana White and Co. have selected the date of 21 January to host UFC 297. But this time, there would be no Joe Rogan to share the commentary table, as the event will take place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. A large chunk of the UFC community is also currently talking about the enthralling fight card of the event. The prelims are scheduled to begin at 5:00pm (PST) while the main card action will kick off at 7:00pm (PST). Online streaming of the entire card will be available on the ESPN+ app.

The main event of the night will feature a middleweight title fight between the current champ Sean Strickland and his South African rival Dricus Du Plessis. ‘Tarzan’ and ‘Stillknocks’ have already been through a few unruly exchanges on the way to their fight.

The co-main event of the night will be for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. The title was vacated by Amanda Nunes, post her retirement at UFC 289. The combatants, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva are expected to put up a barn burner as well. But the pre-event clashes between Strickland and Du Plessis have already created massive hype among fans.

The UFC 296 Sean Strickland-Dricus Du Plessis scuffle might help the revenues of UFC 297

The UFC 297 main eventers, have already started picking on each although their fight is almost at a month’s distance. It all started with a press conference where things got pretty heated after ‘Stillknocks’ talked about Strickland’s father. However, the UFC 296 presented an even direr situation, where the two even got into a brawl after a verbal altercation.

Well, such situations can never be endorsed. But this outside-the-cage brawl has drawn a lot of eyes. Almost all of them will also be eager to witness who wins the showdown. The more avid fans are waiting to know whether Strickland can defend his middleweight gold for the first time or not.