100T vs LG: What happens when 100 Thieves take on Luminosity gaming and when and where to watch it live

Lets us take a look at the most anticipated matchup for today, 100T vs LG in the NA VCT main event. And when to catch it live.

100 Thieves is one of the best teams coming from the North American Valorant scene. However, their latest performance says otherwise. Even though 100 Thieves has one of the best rosters it doesn’t look like things are working out for them. Due to this, they are constantly going through roster changes. Their current roster includes JcStain and Bank, who for the time being are on a long for 100T.

On the other hand, we have Luminosity Gaming. Even though they didn’t win any major tournaments, LG has always been seen as a good team. And with their roster for VCT 2022, they seem to have a grip on their situation.

And this match is really important to both teams, more so to 100 Thieves than Luminosity.

Also Read: Optic Gaming defeats Sentinels in the NA VCT Main Event and Secures the second position on the leaderboard

100T vs LG

As I mentioned this matchup is really important to 100 Thieves. As they are currently 0 and 2 on the leaderboard and they defiantly need a win to at least be in the race for the playoffs. At the same time if Luminosity wins this match they will secure their position in the Stage 1 playoffs.

100 thieves recently played in the Knights gauntlet tournament to try out their newly built roster. And despite their loss in the Finals against TSM, they seemed really good and showed a lot of potential. If they had the time to maybe get in some practice matches they might look even better.

And hopefully, they will look better going into today’s matchup. There are a lot of people/ fans rooting for 100 Thieves to make it to the playoffs and maybe also to Masters Rekjavik. But all we can do for now is hope and pray as Luminosity is not gonna make it easy for 100T.

Also Read: Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Update Release time and leaks

When and where to watch

The timings of today’s matchup are as follows for each region:

North America: 27th February 1:00 PM PST

27th February 1:00 PM PST Europe: 27th February 3:00 PM CST

27th February 3:00 PM CST Southeast Asia: 28th February 2:30 AM IST

You can watch the matches live on Valorant’s official Twitch channel or Valorant official Youtube Channel.

And if you don’t want to watch the mainstream, you can also catch some famous steams watch partying such as:

Tarik

Average Jonas

C9 Vanity

Sean Gares