VCT LATAM Qualifiers: Official Valorant observer rage quits professional match leaving commentators and fans shocked!

An official Valorant observer rage quits from their duties of observing a VCT match on Tuesday, following a cracked play from a player. The encounter took place during the Border Monsters vs. Ryze Gaming VCT LATAM qualifier match.

Yesterday, in a bizarre chain of events an official VCT observer rage quit a match between Border Monsters and Ryze Gaming. Ryze’s Jett player, “Feels” was holding the A bombsite with his deadly Operator. The Operator being a sniper, has absolutely no chance of killing someone with a random spray of bullets as it fires one bullet and resets.

The enemy Viper, unleashes the Viper’s Pit. “Feels” initiates his ultimate and brings out Jett’s daggers. He then proceeds to updraft and he drops back on the ground, he boldly enters the Viper pit with his Operator. He fires a completely blind and random shot which kills the enemy Viper.

Also read: Valorant NA Leaderboard: The current competitive ranking for the North American Valorant Players

Official Valorant observer rage quits during VCT LATAM Qualifiers

The event was far from expected, considering the Observer was not a player in the game. He was simply one of the people helping capture the game for the stream.

An Observer’s role on an e-sports production team is to act as in-game camera-person, showing the action up close and personal. So, it was surprising that an Observer appeared to have a highly emotional reaction to a play they observed.

The clip caused an instant reaction from the commentators, who were laughing uproariously at the odd reaction from the Observer. The fans took to social media too regarding this strange but hilarious chain of events.

The observer had a large sum of money bet on this match for sure — Naim “EnKay” Rosinski (@NaimRosinski) January 26, 2022

When the teacher asks to share your screen — Maniax (@Maniax_19) January 26, 2022

Also read: Mixwell benched from G2: G2 Esports has officially benched Mixwell from their current Valorant roster