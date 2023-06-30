Warzone 2.0 Guru EyeQew Showcases the Best AR Loadouts in the Meta

The ARs are currently taking over the meta in Warzone 2.0. They have the fire rate, damage range, and TTK which allowed them to climb over other weapons in the meta. This guide will take a look at some of the best meta AR loadouts in Warzone 2.0.

The Warzone 2.0 meta after the health change was in an uncertain spot for a while. People migrated away from the Cronen Squall and began investing in the SMGs once again. Even LMGs like the RAAL are making a comeback. However, ARs have always been reliable in the game due to their competitive fire rate, good damage, and high bullet velocity.

EyeQew, one of the most prominent Warzone 2.0 content creators went on to make a Top 5 meta loadouts list ranking the best ARs to use whether it is Resurgence, competitive play, or casual public matches. Let us look at them in detail.

ARs are some of the most versatile guns in the game and if one can build them right they will deliver. The main concern regarding most heavy ARs is the recoil control. If one knows how to minimize the recoil, then the AR will perform really well.

When ARs are built keeping in mind recoil control and bullet velocity, they will shred no matter what the situation is. Those qualities will be our primary lookout in these loadouts. Without further ado, let us get into them.

5. TAQ-56

Last but not least we will use the TAQ-56 which has been a part of the meta due to its versatility. The gun resembles the Scar-H/L from previous Call of Duty games and performs just like those weapons. It has high damage, manageable recoil, and decent TTK.

This build will aim to improve on every aspect of the weapon to make it compete with the best AR loadouts in the Warzone 2.0 meta.

Attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Magazine: 60-Round Mag

We start off with the Harbinger D20 Muzzle to provide us with much-needed bullet velocity, sound suppression, damage range, and recoil smoothness. The 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel will increase the damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and bullet velocity of the weapon. For stability, we will use the FTAC Ripper 56 which increases aiming idle stability, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization.

You can choose any Optic of your preference. EyeQew equips the Aim OP V-4 which is a standard for all ARs. Finishing the loadout with the 60-Round Mag will let you fight multiple enemies without reloading. Although, you can also go with the 45-Round Mag if you do not want to slow yourself down too much.

4. Kastov 545

The Kastov 545 was left out of the meta for quite a while. It is the same case as the M4, it is a good gun but there are just better options out there. However, with the recent balances, changes, nerfs and buffs, this gun has come out on top and it looks better than ever.

It has lesser recoil than most of the guns and the damage is on par with the best. The attachments will make this gun even easier to use.

Attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

IG-K30 406mm Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Firstly we will use the Harbinger D20 to increase the bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness of the weapon. Not to mention it also provides sound suppression which keeps you off the radar. The IG-K30 406mm is the same as the Rapp or the Hightower Barrel which provides stat boosts for bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy.

FTAC Ripper 56 is a constant for stability while the Aim OP V-4 will be a must-have for short to medium-range gunfights. It allows you to see clearly and track enemies better. We finish off the loadout with the 45-Round Magazine since the gun’s TTK and damage will easily let us beam down an entire team if we are precise.

3. Tempus Razorback

The Tempus Razorback is the newest AR in the game which was introduced in Season 4. The weapon quickly took over the AR meta due to its low recoil, higher fire rate, and decent damage numbers. This weapon absolutely shreds in close to medium-range gunfights which is where we advise you to stick to.

It is lighter than other ARs which will help you in either escaping from unwanted gunfights or repositioning to get an advantage over the enemy. Without further ado, let us get into the loadout.

Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 16” TANKR-V

16” TANKR-V Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60-Round Mag

We start off the same as the M4 loadout with the Sakin Tread-40 since it helps minimize the recoil of the weapon by a lot. You will see considerable differences when you are out in the field with this attachment. Follow that up with the 16” TANKR-V Barrel for its recoil control and bullet velocity. Both of these stat boosts in one attachment are going to help this weapon a ton in medium-range gunfights.

The Cronen Mini Pro is a good Optic to use for medium-range gunfights due to its clear visuals. However, if you prefer any other Optic you can go with that. The 5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition is crucial to increasing our TTK. However, the weapon will take a hit in damage range.

Lastly, let us go with the 60-Round Magazine since we will need all the bullets we can get in those close to medium-range engagements.

2. M4

The M4 has made a comeback in the meta. The last it was seen was at the beginning of the game but due to weapons like the Cronen Squall, the RPK, and the Fennec, it did not get a spotlight to shine. Now, that all of those weapons have taken a hit, this weapon has gotten back into the meta.

The M4 was not bad previously. It just did not compete with the other weapons which is why it was not seen in the meta as often. Let us take a look at the meta build for the M4.

Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel

Hightower 20” Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition : 5.56 High Velocity

: 5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 45-Round Mag

We start off the build with the Sakin Tread-30 Muzzle to decrease the vertical and horizontal recoil of the weapon. The M4 is a stable weapon but this attachment will increase that stability even further, thus allowing it to take long-range fights without excessively focusing on controlling the recoil.

The Hightower 20” Barrel is going to be one of our sources for bullet velocity. In addition to that, it also increases damage range, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. It is similar to the Rapp Barrel in the Lachmann 556 loadout.

We move onto the FTAC Ripper 56 which will provide us with an increase in weapon handling while the 5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition is solely there to increase the bullet velocity of the weapon. The final attachment is the 45-Round Mag which is going to increase our bullet count for all those medium to long-range gunfights.

1. Lachmann 556

The Lachmann 556 is at the forefront of all ARs due to its versatility. Its recoil is manageable and its fire rate is on par with most of the ARs. It needs just a little bit of bullet velocity and an increase in mobility and handling. That is what we will aim to achieve with the attachments below.

Attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 5.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel

5.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Magazine: 60-Round Mag

Firstly, we will use the Harbinger D20 Muzzle to overcome this gun’s shortcomings of lesser bullet velocity and TTK. This Muzzle will provide sound suppression, and improve bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness.

Following that up with another bullet velocity attachment, we will use the 5.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel. This attachment also increases bullet velocity and damage range while also providing us with recoil control and hip-fire accuracy. Although we do not need the hip-fire accuracy as much, it is still a welcome addition.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is a staple underbarrel in any AR build due to the increase it provides in handling. It improves aiming idle stability, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization. With all three attachments improving recoil, this gun will keep your aim on the target.

Moving onto the lines of aiming, we will use an Optic. It is important to keep track of your enemies and have a clear LoS. EyeQew uses the Aim OP V-4 but you can use whatever your preference is. Finish the loadout off with the 60-Round Magazine.

We will need an extended magazine so we can engage multiple enemies without constantly having to reload. In addition, we will need all those bullets for heavy long-range engagements. It will slow us down a little but that won’t be a problem due to our damage.

Secondary, Perks and Equipment

You can use any Secondary you want in any of these loadouts. Although, we recommend you go for the FTAC Siege because it is one of the best sidearms in the game. It will perfectly complement any of these weapon builds.

(Note: This section reflects the views of the writer)

Since EyeQew did not mention any perk setups, we will provide you with our perks and equipment so you can complete the loadout.

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Scavenger/ Tracker

Scavenger/ Tracker Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost/ High Alert

Ghost/ High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

The first perk is going to be Double Time since it will lengthen the duration of the tactical sprint. It also increases the crouch movement speed by 30%. Pair that up with either Scavenger or Tracker depending on your playstyle. Scavenger allows you to resupply one extra plate and more ammo from dead enemies while Tracker lets you see enemy footprints.

Spotter is going to be our Bonus Perk to help us spot enemy killstreaks, and explosives, and trip mines through walls so that we don’t blindly run into enemy buildings. The Ultimate Perk, again will depend on your playstyle. If you want to frequently disappear off the map then go with Ghost.

However, if you want to be aggressive go with High Alert which pulses your vision every time an enemy outside of your Line of Sight aims at you. Now, equip the Drill Charge to clear out enemy buildings and Smoke Grenades to help with your escape.

Why Should You Use These Loadouts

These loadouts reward players for having a long-distance playstyle. The ARs have adequate bullet velocity and recoil control to fight from any range without any drawbacks. These AR loadouts are the sweet spot between LMGs and SMGs due to their damage and range potential.

In addition, the perks will give you an edge no matter the situation you are in. If you want to escape, High Alert and Double Time will help you. If you want to loot, Scavenger is your friend and if you want to be aggressive, Tracker and Spotter will help you out.

If you liked these AR loadouts then perhaps you’d like some of our other Warzone 2.0 builds. Check them out by clicking this link.