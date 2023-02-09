Warzone 2 Season 2 Content Details; Ashika Island, Infected Mode in MP and More!

The PlayStation Blog recently posted an update in regards to things we can expect from Warzone 2 Season 2 update. Details below.

Season 2 is just around the corner and we have lots of content to break down from the blog PlayStation posted. Let us get right into it.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Update Includes Ashika Island and Exclusive Features to the Island

Firstly, DMZ will expand to Ashika Island as well. In addition, we will get exclusive features to Ashika Island like Restore Honor. In this, players will drop a dog tag when dying, players will get extra cash if they pick up the dog tags along with a small UAV ping. With this UAV ping, nearby supply crates and enemies get marked.

For multiplayer users, there is a new map called Dome. In addition to the new map, players will also get Infected. Infected is a new game mode that was popularized back in Call of Duty: Ghosts. Gun Game will also make a comeback. It is one of the most popular game modes in Call of Duty and a lot of other games have taken inspiration from it. One in the Chamber will also make an appearance during the season.

There are five new weapons which include a Crossbow and a Battle Rifle. KV Broadside is a 12 gauge shotgun that will be available in the Battle pass along with the ISO Hemlock assault rifle. Ranked play will also include seven new divisions, there are unique rewards for surpassing each level. The season is set to begin on February 15th. For more updates about Season 2, stay tuned at The SportsRush, and to read PlayStation’s blog, click here!

