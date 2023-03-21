“It Wasn’t My Fault” – John Cena Recalls Weird Reason Why He Was Fired From His First Job

John Cena is a successful name from the squared circle to the silver screen. After being a top star in WWE for over a decade, the 16-time champion, Right Now, is enjoying his success in Hollywood. The Cenation Leader also had his fair share of struggles and disappointments in life. Before joining WWE, he was a competitive bodybuilder and used to do small jobs to survive. In fact, the first job John Cena ever did was as a limo driver.

During a past interview with ESPN, Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect opened up about his personal life. John Cena recalled his first job when asked about the worst job he had ever done. He talked about his time as a limo driver and shared why he got lost in just two weeks.

Lack of GPS system ended up getting John Cena fired from his first job ever

Speaking on the show, John Cena admitted that his first job ever was, in fact, the worst of his life so far. The WWE icon stated he used to be a limo driver at a time when there was no GPS system. And because he was a small-town boy, he didn’t know his way around.

John Cena recalled getting his first job as a limo driver thinking it would be easy. However, he ended up picking up almost every customer late and lasted only two weeks.

The 16-time WWE champion stated he did a total of 12 pickups and all of them were horrible, which got him fired. Though Cena gagged that the company was downsizing and it wasn’t his fault. He stated:

“I was a limo driver before GPS systems… every pickup was late and every customer was dissatisfied… Lasted for two weeks. I think around a total of 12 pickups, every one of them horrible. I was fired, I was let go. Company downsizing, it wasn’t my fault.”

Well, John Cena, in his first job, might not have had great success, but after he joined WWE, everything he touched turned into gold. The 16-time WWE champion celebrated his 20 years in the company last and is all set to appear at WrestleMania 39.

The Cenation Leader is scheduled to square off against the current WWE US champion Austin Theory

John Cena was rumored to face Austin Theory at last year’s SummerSlam, but due to his busy Hollywood schedule, the plans were postponed. The match will not take place at this year’s Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Cenation Leader appeared on the March 8 episode of RAW, where he accepted Austin Theory’s challenge. He will be going one-on-one with the champion for the US title at WrestleMania 39.

Nevertheless, it’s good to see that getting fired within two weeks didn’t stop John Cena from achieving his goals. In fact, it’s his Never Give Up attitude that inspires millions across the globe to follow their dreams.

