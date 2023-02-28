Logan Paul turned believers out of doubters following his showing against Roman Reigns at the crown jewel. Most fans knew there was no chance Reigns would lose to a part-timer after holding the titles for so long. And yet, as the much went on, fans began wondering what if. After the match, John Cena posted Logan Paul on his social media and the Maverick revealed his interest in facing him next.

Logan Paul confessed that he asked Triple H if he could face John Cena at WrestleMania 39, and it seems that the WWE did in fact consider making that match up. However, plans for that match were quickly changed last year itself.

John Cena was originally scheduled to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 before plans changed quickly

Sean Sapp of Fightful, reported that the WWE changed a lot of plans last year around November and December. The company had originally penciled John Cena to face Logan Paul at the Grandest Stage of all. However, plans were revisited, and the match was very quickly changed as they pursued other match ups instead.

“Logan Paul vs. John Cena WrestleMania: Things changed pretty quickly for this one. Heading into Survivor Series, the internal, working plan was for Logan Paul to take on John Cena. However, a month later, WWE was pulling Austin Theory from a Toronto live event to secretly film a segment with Cena at the December 30 WWE Smackdown in Tampa.”

John Cena will likely face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39

The Cenation Leader is yet to make a WrestleMania appearance since losing to Bray Wyatt in their Firefly Fun House match. He went on to miss the next two WrestleMania. However, several reports have indicated that not only will he be there at the event, but he will actually wrestle as well.

His opponent? A certain WWE superstar who’s been a self-confessed lifelong fan. If reports are true, Cena will square up with United States Champion Austin Theory.

The two are yet to interact. Although, that could change next week with John Cena making his advertised appearance on Monday Night RAW.

It will be interesting to see if the United States Championship will be on the line in their match,

Logan Paul on the other hand is set to face Seth Rollins instead. The two have had numerous interactions so far since their first encounter at the Royal Rumble, where The Maverick eliminated the Visionary.

