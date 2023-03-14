Vince McMahon returned from his retirement at the end of last year claiming that his sole intention was to facilitate the sale of the company. This left shockwaves across the wrestling world. Vince’s return was already shocking as it was but the news that the promotion was going to be sold became the talk of the town. Everyone from the fans and wrestlers, past and present, had an opinion on it but what about John Cena? What does he think of the whole situation?

After the Attitude Era, Vince McMahon rebuilt the WWE through the Ruthless Aggression Era on the back of John Cena. The Cenation Leader became the face of the company for over a decade and helped the promotion succeed following the exits of The Rock, Stone Cold and Brock Lesnar in quick succession.

Vince McMahon has owned the company all through his career. So, does he have any strong feelings about the possibility of that changing in the time to come?

What does John Cena think of Vince McMahon selling WWE?

During a recent interview with AP News, John Cena was asked to comment on the potential sale of WWE. However, he refused to comment on the matter. He claimed that the discussion was above his paygrade.

He first claimed that he didn’t know what was going on with the sale before stating that anything Vince McMahon told him about his business dealings would just stay between them.

“That’s way above my paygrade. I just don’t know what’s going on with that.” Cena said. “I love Vince McMahon. He’s everything you could want in a great friend, business partner, father, mentor.”

“I love the man. But his business dealings are his business and what he shares with me, that’s between us. But I don’t know what’s going on with the corporate structure in the WWE or the creative direction of the WWE.”

John Cena will face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39

John Cena is one of the most popular figures in the WWE. There was a time when he was the first name written on the WrestleMania card. However, in recent years, his participation has become scarce. In fact, his last appearance took place at WrestleMania 36!

He faced Bray Wyatt in a firefly funhouse match. Little did fans know at the time that they would have to wait three years before they saw him at the Grandest stage again.

The wait ended last week when Cena made his first appearance of this year on last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Cenation Leader was quickly challenged by Austin Theory for a match at WrestleMania 39. Cena first engaged with the younger talent in a fiery promo battle before confirming the match.

The two will face each other for the United States Championship match, finally bringing Cena’s WrestleMania absence to an end.

