7 Days To Die: When Did It Come Out, Where to Play, Price, and Multiplayer

7 Days to Die is FPS Legend Shroud’s newest pastime. Today we will take a look at the game and see how you can play it on your PC.

The game is an early-access survival horror game. Early access simply means it runs on a funding model. The game takes place after the Third World War in a fictional part of Arizona called Navezgane. The objective of the players in the game is to survive by finding food, shelter, and water while fighting off zombies born out of Nuclear Fallout/viruses. The developers did promise a dynamic storyline but nothing has been delivered since the Alpha days, which were in 2013.

7 Days to Die: How to Play? Is There Multiplayer? What’s the Price? Everything you Need to Know

The game was released in 2013 on PC and Linux. PlayStation and Xbox got an official release in the Summer of 2016. The game has a Minecraft sort of feel with multiple biomes and lots of element-based building. Players can download the game from Steam. Its costs range from $20 to $30. In addition, console users can buy it off of Amazon, and the price range for the consoles is the same.

There is a multiplayer mode. However, they can only be played through player-hosted servers. Interactions between the players can vary; one can be cooperative or hostile. A split screen is also supported for consoles. There are LAN and WAN servers as well. Note that the PS4 version does not get updates anymore. Be aware of that before buying.

We also know that External Developers have been hired to port the game to Xbox XS and PlayStation 5. In addition, the PC version gets updates from time to time based on player feedback. Therefore, if you are looking to buy the game, we recommend only getting it for the PC through Steam.

Since Shroud is one of the most well-known players in the game, we recommend giving it a try since it is a Minecraft equivalent with elements of post-apocalyptic fallout. It is a fun experience with zombies, survival, and horror mixed into one. Buy 7 Days to Die through Steam here!

