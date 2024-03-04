Uncharacteristic Dillon Danis Extends Support for Ryan Garcia After Recent Concern for Stars Mental Health

Conor McGregor’s aide Dillon Danis built an online persona by making fun of everyone in the combat sports world. It is seldom that Danis ditches his ‘troll’ persona to support someone in the combat sports world. However, that was recently the case when Danis took to Twitter to extend his support to Ryan Garcia on X. ‘King’ has been the cause of concern for combat sports fans due to his recent erratic behaviour and worrying posts on social media.

Ryan Garcia’s behaviour over the past few weeks has left fans extremely concerned about his well-being. For starters, Garcia did not look like himself in any of the press conferences last week. There was increased speculation among fans as well as pundits, suggesting that Garcia was using some sort of drug.

The speculation was so rife that Garcia had to publicly state during the press conference that he was not using any drug and that he was ready to be live tested. However, the more concerning part was the video recently posted by Garcia. After which Danis tweeted,

“Mental health is really important, and if Ryan Garcia is genuinely struggling, he deserves all the support he can get. I’m totally here to help out in whatever way I can. Hang in there and get well soon, champ!”



The video in question here was posted on Garcia’s Twitter a few hours back. The video was extremely chaotic, with a number of random alphabets written on the screen. Since the video was posted, Garcia’s ex-wife stated that ‘King’ was going through some ‘real’ problems and implored fans to keep Garcia in their prayers. However, speaking about his fight, Garcia has been beefing with Jake Paul recently.

Ryan Garcia wants to end what he started

Following Jake Paul’s win over Ryan Bourland, Garcia launched a slew of online attacks against the ‘Problem Child’. Garcia claimed that Paul was disrespecting and making a mockery of the sport he loves. He went on to claim that he wants to fight Jake Paul and end what he started. ‘King’ stated that he made a big mistake by introducing Paul to boxing. Paul also shared a video of the two men on a FaceTime call following his win.

In the video, both Paul and Garcia were seen abusing each other while claiming to knock each other out. Unfortunately for Garcia, he has a tall task in Devin Haney ahead of him. In addition to that, there is a massive weight difference between the two men. This will make the fight near impossible to get done.