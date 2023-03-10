"Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Sara Bhabhi...": Shubman Gill teased by Ahmedabad crowd as rumoured girlfriend's name gets chanted on Day 2

It wouldn’t be wrong to label India batter Shubman Gill as a modern-day “heart-throb”. Gill, 23, is popular among fans for his looks, hairstyle, rumoured dating life, walking the ramp, endorsements and all other things which are synonymous with any young public figure’s adoration.

Primarily known for his cricketing skills, Gill doesn’t have to make a lot of efforts to gain prominence in other non-cricket related divisions as well. His personality has become such among fans that not even the smallest of things goes unnoticed nowadays.

One such incident involving Gill occurred on the second day of the ongoing fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium today. It happened during the Australia’s batting innings when Gill was fielding only to hear chants around his rumoured girlfriend.

Shubman Gill teased by Ahmedabad crowd as rumoured girlfriend’s name gets chanted on Day 2

It happened during the 163rd over of the first innings when a section of fans started chanting “Hamara bhabhi kaisi ho, Sara bhabhi jaisi ho”. In what is a version of a commonly used Hindi slogan, its meaning in this case was fans wishing for Sara to be their sister-in-law (assuming Shubman is their brother).

The name “Sara” usually does the rounds with respect to Shubman because of speculations about the right-handed batter dating influencer Sara Tendulkar (daughter of Sachin Tendulkar) and actor Sara Ali Khan (daughter of Saif Ali Khan) at different times in his life.

Although Gill has never confirmed any of these rumours, he hadn’t entirely denied dating Sara Ali Khan during the second season of actor Sonam Bajwa’s chat show named ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ last year.

By doing so, spectators in Ahmedabad joined their counterparts in Indore in expressing their hopes about Gill’s personal life in the future. It was during an India-New Zealand ODI earlier this year when former India captain Virat Kohli had provided a priceless reaction to a similar chant.

Golden opportunity for Shubman Gill to cement Test spot on Day 3

Opening the batting with captain Rohit Sharma (17*), Gill scored 18* (27) with the help of a four and six each as the hosts scored 36/0 in 10 overs.

With India still 444 runs behind Australia’s first innings total, Gill has a golden opportunity lying in front of him regarding cementing his Test spot. Having already done the same in both the white-ball formats, Gill will require a second Test century for the team management to provided him an extended run in this format.