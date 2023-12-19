IPL Auction Records: Interesting Facts, Highest Bids, Biggest Salary Increment In Indian Premier League History

It wouldn’t be surprising to see records getting broken during Indian Premier League 2024 auction in Dubai today. Over the years, many bidding wars have happened to come across nothing but shocking. While some unknown players become millionaires overnight, some high-profile names have remained unsold – such is the nature of an IPL auction.

All set to become the first-ever female auctioneer to conduct an IPL auction, Mallika Sagar will be the auctioneer this time round. Richard Madley, Hugh Edmeades and Charu Sharma have performed similar duties in the past. Sagar has the experience of working in the Women’s Premier League and Pro Kabaddi League in the past.

Currently the biggest T20 league across the globe, IPL was the first such competition to have adopted the process of an auction. In 2008, the late Shane Warne became the first-ever player to get sold in the process to Rajasthan Royals. Having captained them to a title victory in the inaugural season, Warne was expected to receive in vicinity of $12 Million eight years after playing his last match.

IPL Auction Records

England all-rounder Sam Curran is the most expensive player in IPL auction history. Punjab Kings had splurged INR 18.50 crore on him last year. In fact, the Top Three IPL auctions deals had happened during IPL 2023 auction. Mumbai Indians bagged Australia Cameron Green for INR 17.50 crore, whereas Chennai Super Kings had acquired England Test captain Ben Stokes for INR 16.25 crore.

During IPL 2022 auction, India pacer Harshal Patel had received a whopping salary hike of 5,275%. His salary was INR 20 lakh before the event and was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a price of INR 10.75 crore during the bidding process. The same year, even India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna earned a 4,900% hike when RR bought him for INR 10 crore.

South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw made his return to IPL after eight years in IPL 2023 to get a rise of 1,433% on his last salary. In 2015, his salary was INR 30 lakh and got a price of INR 4.6 crore in 2023 by Delhi Capitals.

During IPL 2022 mega auction, Lucknow Super Giants grabbed pacer Avesh Khan‘s services for a price of INR 10 crore. This is the highest bid for any uncapped player in the history of the tournament.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh still carries the record of getting the highest auction bid among Indian players. Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) invested a hefty sum of INR 16 crore to get his services for IPL 2015. Wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan is at the second slot with INR 15.25 crore.

During IPL 2011 auction, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly attracted no bidders. His loyal fans in Kolkata launched a protest in the city as well. It looked like Ganguly’s IPL career was over, but he got a contract from Pune Warriors India midway through the tournament where he played a couple of seasons before hanging up his boots.

Ahead of the IPL 2021, a mega auction was set to take place but it got postponed for the next season. It happened because of the economic and global situation due to the novel Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, since a couple of new teams were to be added in 2022, it made more sense to organize a mega auction that year.