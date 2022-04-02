IPL live streaming 2022 watch online free: Free IPL watching app 2022 live

IPL live streaming 2022 online: Indian Premier League 2022 is being televised and live streamed around the world.

Indian Premier League 2022 is up and running and how. The ongoing eighth day of the 15th season of the IPL is an eyewitness to the second double-header of the day.

While Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are battling it out in Navi Mumbai right now, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be facing each other in Pune in less than an hour from now. It is only today that the first century of IPL 2022 has been registered at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

An unwanted trend which has developed is teams batting second winning seven out of the first eight matches. Irrespective of the first innings totals, chasing teams have been able to register victories primarily due to the large presence of dew in the second innings.

IPL live streaming 2022 watch online free

An extravaganza of cricket in India, IPL 2022 is being enjoyed by Indian fans on multiple channels owned by Star Sports Network. A star-studded 85-member commentary panel means that IPL 2022 matches are being called in as many as nine languages.

It is worth mentioning that extensive arrangement has been made for overseas fans as well. Fans living in various countries can watch the biggest T20 tournament on the below mentioned channels:

Australia – Fox Sports and Kayo app.

UK – Sky Sports.

USA – Willow TV and ESPN+.

South Africa – SuperSport.

New Zealand – Sky Sports.

Free IPL watching app 2022 live

Readers must note that there are minimal chances of watching IPL 2022 for free in any part of the world. All the above mentioned channels charge a subscription to televise/live stream IPL 2022 matches.

Streaming platform Yupp TV, which has a facility of streaming a large variety of Indian content outside of India, is another option to watch IPL 2022 matches. Having said that, it is subject to regional availability depending on the country.