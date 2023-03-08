NZ vs SL head to head in Test: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Test head to head records 2023

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be playing a Test against each other after three and a half years.

Sri Lanka’s tour of New Zealand 2023 will be the last assignment during the ongoing international cricketing season in New Zealand. Starting with a couple of Test matches, an all-format tour will also consist of three ODIs and T20Is each scheduled to be played within a 32-day period.

In their four-decade old Test rivalry, New Zealand have dominated Sri Lanka both at home and away. Having lost only two out of 19 Tests against this opposition at home, New Zealand will doubtlessly start the series as favourites especially after their historic victory against England last month.

Having last played a Test match in this country over four years ago, Sri Lanka will resume proceedings from the same venue which had last hosted them, i.e., the Hagley Oval. Sri Lanka, who have lost both their Christchurch Tests in the past, will have to register their maiden Test win in this city to stay alive in the race for ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final.

The fact that both the teams will be taking the field with full-strength squads will make this two-match Test series a contest to watch out for. Yet to win a Test in New Zealand since 2006, Sri Lanka might get an instant reward if they manage to whitewash the Kiwis for the first time away from home.

NZ vs SL head to head in Test cricket

Total number of matches played: 36

Matches won by NZ: 16

Matches won by SL: 9

Matches played at Hagley Oval: 2 (NZ 2, SL 0)

Matches played in New Zealand: 19 (NZ 11, SL 2)

NZ average run rate against SL: 2.96

SL average run rate against NZ: 2.89

Most runs for NZ: 992 (Kane Williamson)

Most runs for SL: 839 (Angelo Mathews)

Most wickets for NZ: 53 (Tim Southee)

Most wickets for SL: 12 (Lahiru Kumara)

Most catches for NZ: 15 (Kane Williamson)

Most catches for SL: 9 (Niroshan Dickwella)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).