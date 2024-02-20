Fans Left in Tears After Drive To Survive Reveals Lewis Hamilton’s Savage Response to Toto Wolff

On February 1st, Lewis Hamilton surprised the racing world by announcing his intention to be from departing Mercedes in the 2025 season. Unexpectedly, it became clear over the next few days that this revelation equally took a back Toto Wolff. At the time, the head of Mercedes claimed that Hamilton had only told him about his choice the day before it was made public. Subsequently, the Austrian claimed that at that moment he didn’t attempt to convince Hamilton to stay and that he accepted Hamilton’s resignation immediately. However, after the new Drive to Survive trailer was released, a whole new segment came out in which Hamilton was found giving Toto Wolff a savage response.

According to Stefani on X (formerly Twitter), Hamilton remarked with a smile on his face, “You can be here for 20 more years, “I can’t.” Following this, the Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff pulled a poker face and the whole scene has now brought fans to tears.

The fans of Hamilton and Mercedes were already devastated by his earlier decision to activate the leave clause in his contract. However, now that such a revelation has been made, the fans cannot hold back their tears.

Twitter F1 reacts to Lewis Hamilton’s response to Toto Wolff

Since he arrived at Merced in 2013, Lewis Hamilton’s name has become closely associated with the Silver Arrows. Along the way, he has assisted the team in winning eight straight championships and has won 6 titles for the team himself. However, Hamilton after reviewing the team’s performance under the ground effect rules, made up his mind to part ways with the squad and join Ferrari.

Unfortunately, the entire process in itself caused the supporters immense anguish. However, when this news was coupled with the latest revelation, fans couldn’t contain their emotions. Some of them even compared it to a breakup.

While other fans interpreted Toto Wolff’s response and noted that it appeared as though he was about to throw Lewis right now.

