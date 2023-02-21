Lewis Hamilton’s Dog, With 725K Instagram Followers & Not Roscoe, Needs an Uber To Be Taken for a Walk

F1 fans wouldn’t fail to recognise Lewis Hamilton’s beloved pet bulldogs, Roscoe and Coco. The 7-time World Champion is a dog lover and enjoys spending time with his darling pets.

The Briton usually brings his pets to most race weekends and walks them around the F1 paddock. You would always get a glimpse of Lewis or his Physio Angela Cullen taking his pets for a track walk ahead of the main race.

Hamilton’s dogs are no strangers to the spotlight. Their popularity amongst racing fans has amassed over 726K followers on Instagram! Both his doggos had quite a personality themself. One of Hamilton’s dogs, Coco and Roscoe, apparently had a luxurious life.

Lewis Hamilton reveals his dog Coco needs an Uber to be taken for walks

Lewis Hamilton usually flies around the world with his dogs in his Private Jet. Hamilton’s dogs also have a permanent caretaker and have a reserved place in the Mercedes garage.

While fans know about Hamilton’s dog Roscoe, he had another female bulldog, Coco. She made her first TV appearance on “Good Morning America” on 2nd November 2016.

Hamilton had secured consecutive race wins in Austin and Mexico City. Coco, who was resting comfortably on her chair, accompanied Lewis for the interview as Roscoe was in the UK, recovering from surgery.

Hamilton described her as, “She is crazy. She doesn’t like to walk anywhere. I have to get her an Uber to take her to the park!” This resulted in a hearty laugh between the duo. He added, “She does her thing in the park and then hops back in the car.” No wonder the interviewer asked Coco if she would switch lives with him.

How did Lewis Hamilton’s dog Coco Die?

Sadly, Lewis Hamilton’s dog Coco passed away a few years ago. She died at Hamilton’s home on June 19th after an unsuspected heart attack. Lewis adopted Roscoe in 2013.

He adopted Coco from the same breeder later that year and was 6 years old at the time of her demise. Hamilton shared a heartfelt note for her on her Instagram.

Lewis revealed that her breeder wanted to put her down before he adopted Coco because she couldn’t sustain the dog. He shared, “She went through a lot to become the bouncy, lazy, loving dog she was.

Lewis wrote, “On her last day, we shared a special moment playing together which I will never forget. I will miss her snoring and her always happy to see me.” Lewis was devastated by her sudden death and even tried to resuscitate her. He tattooed Coco’s name on his left pinky finger in 2022.

