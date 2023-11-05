“That Was Nice”: Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Lewis Hamilton Encounter That Left Him Pleasantly Surprised

American rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, revealed to Martin Brundle on the Sao Paulo GP grid that he had a surprising yet pleasant encounter with Lewis Hamilton recently. What would make Hamilton fans really excited is that Kelly met the Briton in a studio which means the seven-time champion’s fans could expect some XNDA material coming out soon!

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LH44updates/status/1721208161456021967?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kelly seems to be a Lewis Hamilton fan. He said (as quoted on X), “Business is great. It’s loud. Your life’s on the line. That’s exciting. I was at a studio the other week and Lewis Hamilton was in the other studio. That was nice”. However, after his initial remarks, Kelly abruptly left the conversation following some of Brundle’s harsh questions about the rapper’s career.

Machine Gun Kelly snubs Martin Brundle on live television

The entire conversation between Machine Gun Kelly and Marin Brundle was one massive train wreck. Neither of the two looked interested or comfortable chatting with each other. Kelly made it the most apparent which resulted in long pauses of awkward silence during their chat. Brundle began the conversation by asking Kelly about his career.

The American rapper made it clear he was not interested in divulging those details to an F1 broadcaster. Then, Brundle refused to indulge Kelly’s request for an air guitar and air piano collaboration. “I probably need to get on because we’ve got some people to see, but they don’t deserve me…”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1721209104419414061?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Before Brundle could even complete his sentence, Kelly had already marched on. By the end, both Kelly and Brundle had had enough. Machine Gun Kelly walked away ending the conversation abruptly. But as he stormed off, he gave a big thumbs down to the camera which prompted Brundle to wonder, “Something tells me I won’t be on his Christmas card list.”