“Didn’t Think Kawhi Leonard Was Going to Be a Superstar”: Patrick Beverley Hypes Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan’s Potential

In the recent episode of ‘The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone‘, co-hosts Patrick Beverly and Rone talked about a variety of topics, including the Philadelphia Sixers’ 5-game winning streak, James Harden’s fit with the Los Angeles Clippers, and young upcoming talents in the NBA. One such talent they mentioned plays for the San Antonio Spurs, and it’s not Victor Wembanyama for once. Beverley had high praise for Spurs Sophomore Jeremy Sochan and even brought up Kawhi Leonard’s name to substantiate his argument.

Sochan is a defensive-minded player who plays with a chip on his shoulder and can do a little bit of everything on the floor. Beverley talked about the player’s upsides and said, “He [Sochan] is tough as sh*t. You can’t punk him. He is a f**kin sponge. Listens to advice from other people, listens to Pop obviously! He doesn’t back down. His motor is so f**king high.”

The Sixers guard then gave Sochan the biggest compliment of his life by comparing him to Kawhi Leonard. He added, “People didn’t think Kawhi Leonard was going to be a superstar when he first came to the NBA. He [Sochan] gives me those vibes. He gives me elite player vibes.” Beverley talked about Sochan having a bright future in the league and earning his respect by not backing down against any player. A trait that the youngster embodies in his daily game.

Rone had compared Sochan to Beverley while bringing up the subject, implying that the two have similar characteristics. However, Pat Bev went a step beyond that and claimed Sochan has displayed the characteristics of a potential superstar who can cause much problems in the league in the future.

Jeremy Sochan’s resemblance to Dennis Rodman

There haven’t been many players in the league who have sported an eccentric style like Dennis Rodman regularly. Jeremy Sochan, a 2022 first-round pick, certainly has the same penchant for hair color choices as ‘The Worm’. He even wears Rodman’s Spurs number 10 on his chest and plays with the same kind of energy on the floor.

That’s not where the similarities end. The young sophomore in the league is not afraid to speak his mind and was recently seen going at it with Phoenix Suns superstar – Devin Booker. After the Spurs’ win over the Suns, Sochan took to social media platform ‘X’ to remind the world who won the game. If he continues to play with the same mentality, he is destined for greatness in the NBA.