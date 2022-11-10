Is James Harden Playing Tonight vs the Hawks? 76ers Release Injury Report for 2018 NBA MVP  

Nov 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles against Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden, after making a good start has stalled. After a meddling season end last time around and a failure to crack the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, expectations could not have been higher but James has missed the last two games for the Sixers so what is the issue?

James had opened up the season in fine form, almost reminiscent of his early days. Averages of 22-7-10, the Beard looked like had finally found his footing, until he didn’t.

He had been battling with foot issues and as per the latest injury report, things don’t look too good.

Also read: “James Harden Leaving Brooklyn is Even Funnier Now”: NBA Redditor Points Out How The Beard Comes Across Genius

Is James Harden playing tonight? Philadelphia 76ers Release injury report ahead of the game

The sixers’ injury report lists Harden as out. As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, he is suffering from a foot injury.

Danuel House Jr. is cleared for action ahead of tomorrow’s game against the #Hawks. The veteran was a full participant at practice today and was removed from the injury report. Joel Embiid was also left off the injury report after being on it the last four games #Sixers — Justin Grasso (@JGrasso_) November 9, 2022

Harden expected to be out for a month with foot injury 😕 (per @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/q8RVnIdYN5 — Overtime (@overtime) November 3, 2022

He is on course for a timely return and Sixers fans will be eagerly waiting for it. The good news for the Philly faithful is that Joel Embiid is not on the injury list.

Also read: “James Harden, Get the Ring This Year”: Young Thug and NBA Twitter Applaud The Beard for Ending Sixers 0-3 Losing Streak