Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Mavericks? 76ers Release Injury Report for 6x All-Star

With Joel Embiid sitting out the last game for the Philadelphia 76ers, fans want to know if he will be back for the game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The 76ers are on fire at the moment. Currently, they sit in the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference, just 4 games back from 1st. And among the outside contenders for an NBA title, they look the closest to turning themselves into bonafide contenders.

Buoyed by the experience of James Harden, the 76ers can go a long way without Joel. But with Embiid, they become a frightening prospect. As the tail of the season is upon us, games are gaining more importance for seeding.

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs the Dallas Mavericks? Philadelphia 76ers release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report, Joel Embiid is likely to be out vs the Mavericks. The last report listed him as questionable and then was revised to out.

With a back-to-back road game on the cards, it is likely that the Cameroonian center will sit out either both or one of both games.

Joel Embiid is out tonight vs. #MiamiHeat — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 2, 2023

Dwyane Dedmon is also likely out vs the Mavericks. The rest of the squad is fit.

Joel Embiid’s terrific numbers in the 2022-23 season

Another MVP-caliber season is on the cards for Joel Embiid. He is currently the league’s leading scorer. Joel is averaging 33 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. On the defensive end, he is putting up 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

As per the basketball reference, Joel is 2nd on the MVP ladder. He is given a win probability of 7%.

Do you think Joel Embiid will win the MVP award?

