“I Love Being a Nepo Kid”: Shedeur Sanders Maintains He Wears Only His Dad Deion Sanders’ Nike Shoes

Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Every famous person has their share of detractors. The children of famous people may have even more haters. They didn’t “earn their stripes” like their parents, but presumably have a leg up because of them.

Shedeur Sanders hasn’t made living off his father’s name his purpose in life. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy the benefits of being Deion Sanders’ kin.

He admitted he “loves” doing so during a recent workout at the Colorado Buffaloes’ facility.

“I only wear my Daddy’s shoes. Nepotism. I love it. I love being a nepo baby.”

Shedeur, who signed an NIL deal with Nike in August, turned down Jordans at Super Bowl Week out of loyalty to his father’s product. He followed in Coach Prime’s footsteps by releasing four colorways of the Air DT Max 96 throughout the Buffs’ 2024 campaign.

The success of Shedeur’s sneakers recently inspired Deion to get back into the shoe market. He re-released the Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 in late January to a resounding market. The original 1994 design – featuring fire red and metallic gold – sold out “within minutes.” Deion is optimistic his newest sneaker will do something similar.

The Sanders’ family always finds a way to capitalize on the market. Following that tradition, Shedeur could have another shoe – and fresh colorways – coming shortly after he’s selected in the NFL Draft. For now, though, he’s preparing for the event and top-30 visits to the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

NEW from today: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders says his FIRST 30 #NFL visit is already scheduled. The team? The Cleveland #Browns. ( via @WellOffMedia1) pic.twitter.com/vM1RG0jiYx — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) February 12, 2025

Those pre-draft trips are another time Shedeur could utilize Deion’s connections to his advantage. Rumors have flown for months about Coach Prime preventing Shedeur from landing in an unfavorable NFL situation. Deion has not exactly extinguished the flames around those whispers, either.

Deion has made it a habit to be tough on his kids. However, not doing what he can to set them up for professional success would be a missed opportunity. He also wouldn’t be the first NFL father to pull such a stunt. Just like Archie Manning did for Eli in 2004, Deion could help Shedeur wind up in The Big Apple. Then, their shoes – and other business ventures – could take off to even greater heights.