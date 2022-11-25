Micah Parsons R*pe Scandal: Cowboys LB Was Once Accused Of Forcefully Putting His G*nitals On The Body Of a Teammate After Pinning Him To The Ground

Nov 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after he sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half of the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons is a name to reckon with in the world of the NFL. The talented linebacker started his NFL stint back in 2021 and straightaway impressed everyone with his game-changing powers.

Named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, in his maiden year in the competition, Parsons was also named to the Pro Bowl. Although the Cowboys couldn’t do much in the playoffs, their regular season domination had a lot to do with Parsons’ prowess to annihilate rival offenses.

This season as well, Parsons has started off fantastically well. In fact, the 23-year-old has already joined the elite club of Aldon Smith and Reggie White by registering 12+ sacks in his first and season.

However, before even stepping into the NFL, Parsons was involved in a massive scandal about which, not many people are actually aware.

Micah Parsons was accused of harassing lower classmen in the team

Isaiah Humphries, who was a part of the Penn State University’s program, decided to transfer to the University of California after claiming that he was violently harassed by a few upper classmen.

He filed a lawsuit against Penn State University, Damion Barber and Franklin Barber. Moreover, he also named Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jesse Luketa in the lawsuit, accusing them of violently h*zing him.

The University responded by claiming that they conducted an investigation and the Penn State Police also looked into the matter and it was finally decided that no charges will be levied against the accused.

“Penn State police investigated related allegations and forwarded the results of that investigation to the Office of the Centre County District Attorney (DA). The DA reviewed the case and decided that no charges would be pursued,” the University’s statement read.

The suit also claimed that Parsons and other who were accused of h*zing Isaiah, used to wrestle players and after pinning them to the ground, then used to forcefully place their genitals on them.

It was indeed a massive college scandal which shook the entire nation but somehow, disappeared from the headlines quite soon.

