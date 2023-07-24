Cooksux is an upcoming Twitch streamer but pretty well known for his travel content. He is on the way to achieving 90k followers on Twitch live streaming platform and his IRL live streams are viewed by thousands.

It was in his recent live stream that he opened up about his childhood and revealed some information about facing an identity crisis. Cooksux goes all around the world IRL streaming his entire travel experience.

It was when he was strolling and IRL streaming at a beautiful location he revealed some personal information. According to Cooksux, his growing up was not that easy because of society and being Asian. Let’s dive in and take a deeper look at the reason why Cooksux faced an identity crisis while growing up.

Cooksux talks about facing an identity crisis

Cooksux, while IRL streaming at a location starts talking about his childhood. He brings out the topic of standing out when compared to others. He tells standing out is way different when you are a child growing up with a bunch of other kids and when you are a grown-up.

Cooksux states that he grew up with Asian heritage. But he never wanted to identify and show himself as an Asian. He always wanted to stick in with the crowd but he includes that the situation has changed now.

He then started talking about Asian food, and then he stated that he was embarrassed about eating Asian food when he was growing up. According to Cooksux, he would always see himself in the mirror and say that he is not Asian and that he is white inside.

According to Cooksux, it was not ok to be different when he was a kid. You can be different only when you grow up. He adds that there was a point in time when he convinced himself that he is white and not Asian. He faced an identity crisis ad he did not want to do anything Korean.

