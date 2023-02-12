This Warzone 2 Weapon Loadout got FaZe Booya 30+Kills; Details Below!

This Warzone 2 includes the RPK and Fennec in a Weapon’s Specialist loadout. You can find the details for this class loadout below!

FaZe Booya is one of the most consistent content creators for this battle royale and it is evident with the quality of the videos he is uploading. However, the recent masterpiece loadout is one of the best since it involves two of the best weapons in the game; the RPK and the Fennec. Let us quickly take a look at the loadout.

Also Read: IEM Katowice 2023: G2 and Heroic to meet in Bo5 final

FaZe Booya’s 30+ Kills Warzone 2 Loadout!

RPK

Optic – Aim OP V-4

Rear Grip – Demo X-2 Grip

Ammunition – 7.62 High-Velocity

Underbarrel – FTAC Ripper 56

Muzzle – ZLR Talon 5

We will deeply analyze the RPK and then we will take a look at the Fennec attachments at a glance. The first attachment is the Aim OP V-4 since it gives a clear line of sight when ADSing. It will help you keep track of the enemy easily without going through too much trouble concentrating. The Demo X-2 Grip will help in managing the recoil of this gun over long ranges.

The next attachment will increase our bullet velocity. Therefore, we will use a 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition to make sure our TTK increases slightly. The FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel is a staple in handling any gun. It offers recoil stabilization, hip-fire accuracy and aim idle stability. The last attachment will be a muzzle. For that, we are going to use a ZLR Talon 5 which provides us with sound suppression, bullet velocity, recoil smoothness, and damage range. Next, we will take a look at the Fennec 45 attachments.

Fennec 45

Stock – Agile Assault-7 Stock

Rear Grip – Fennec Rubber Grip

Magazine – Fennec 45 Magazine

Laser – VLK LZR 7MW

Muzzle – Lockshot KT85

That is all you need to know about both class setups. For more Warzone 2 load-outs, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: Nintendo comments on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s 70$ price tag, says it won’t be the norm