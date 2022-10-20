“[MMA] Was Never Inside My Heart”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Closes All Doors on UFC Return

Oct 5, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov is pictured while giving an interview with Joe Rogan during weigh ins for UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC Hall of Famer, recently stated that he never missed the sport and closed all the possibilities of his UFC return.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is inarguably one of the greatest athletes in combat sports. However, the former UFC lightweight champion retired early, with a perfect record of 29-0 under his name.

‘The Eagle’ departed from the sport in 2020, leaving the fight fans questioning his potential returns. Sadly, now the Russian MMA star has shut down all the possibilities of his octagon return.

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov say about fighting

Recently, the former UFC lightweight appeared on The Muslim Money Guys podcast, where he talked about his MMA career, personal life, and life after his professional fighting.

It was then that the host asked Nurmagomedov if he misses fighting. To which ‘The Egale’ replied, “Honestly no…No, I don’t miss it. Because all my life, it was on my hands, not inside my heart. It was never inside my heart.”



Although Nurmagomedov stated MMA was never in his heart, he loved the sport. However, he had a vision since the beginning to become the best in the game and then retire. Eventually, he did the same. ‘The Eagle’ left the sport when he was at the pinnacle of the pound-for-pound rankings.

ALSO READ: Fighter, Who Joe Rogan Labeled Next Greatest, Agrees With UFC Legend’s Claims of Charles Oliveira Surpassing Khabib Nurmagomedov Ahead of UFC 280

When asked about a potential return, Nurmagomedov responded by stating that it will never happen. “Never. I leave this sport alone, without myself. There is always going to be some champion without my name, too,” Nurmagomedov said.

Further on in the interview, the Russian MMA star also was of the opinion that there is always going to be the next best in the sport after him.

‘The Eagle’ wants Islam Makhachev to become the next UFC champion

‘The Eagle’ after retiring from the sport, started training his friend and teammates for their MMA career. The active lightweight UFC contender Islam Makhachev is one of them.

Nurmagomedov and his father wanted Makhachev to become the next UFC lightweight champion after ‘The Eagle.’ Now, Makhachev is one step closer to achieving their dream.

ALSO READ: “If I Stay Undefeated, I’ll Leave the Sport” – When 24-Year-Old Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicted Exactly How He Would Retire!

Under Nurmagomedov’s coaching, Makhachev has earned his first-ever title shot. He will battle the former champion, Charles Oliveira, at UFC 280 this weekend for the 155lbs gold strap.

Do you think Makhachev will succeed in achieving Nurmagomedov’s dream?