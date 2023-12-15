Colby Covington Reveals ‘Logistical’ Reason Dana White Disallowed Donald Trump to Walk Him Out at UFC 296

Colby Covington takes on Leon Edwards this weekend for the welterweight title. UFC 296 takes place in Las Vegas as the final event of 2023. The match card promises to deliver an action packed event for the MMA world leader. The build up to the card has been entertaining to say the least. It included controversy surrounding Ian Garry, Colby Covington’s press conference antics and much more.

For ‘Chaos’ winning the belt will be a symbol of all the hard work he has put in ever since he was a child. The former interim champion will have his friends and family ringside to cheer him on. But more importantly former president Donald Trump will also be in attendance. The 45th president confirmed that he would be in attendance cageside to watch ‘Chaos’ at UFC 296. He was also present at UFC 245 the first time Covington fought for the belt.

Prior to the event, Covington wanted Donald Trump to walk him out to the octagon. Trump agreed to the same, however, his request was turned down by the UFC and Dana White. In a recent interview, he revealed why that was the case. He said,

“Yeah, there was a reason,. He called me about that. I asked Donald Trump if he could walk me out, I saw him at Mar-a-Lago before I left and I got this suit signed by him. He said he would walk me out. We called the UFC and Dana and he said, ‘Logistically, Colby, it would just be too tough. He has almost a hundred Secret Service that comes with him and it would be too much mayhem to get you to the cage and get him there at the same time.”



With that being said, let’s take a closer look at Covington’s antics before the fight and if he crossed lines this time out.

Colby Covington to have his crowning moment at UFC 296?

Needless to say, when Colby Covington is involved, mental warfare is a given. However, this time around, Covington seems to have upset a number of his fans as well as fighters with his statements. In the UFC 296 press conference, he stated that he would drag Leon Edwards to hell where he could meet his father. Edwards’ father was shot dead in a London night club when he was 13.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C02xrjcMXLL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



This line by Covington has resulted in both fans and fighters berating him on social media. However, despite all the noise, Covington remains steadfast in his mission to have UFC gold wrapped around him at UFC 296 by Donald Trump. Will it be third time is the charm for Covington? Only time will tell.