UFC 300: Who Is Jim Miller Fighting Next?

Every time Jim Miller steps into the octagon, he makes history. The New Jersey native currently holds the record for the most fights and wins in the history of the company. After a dominant win against Gabriel Benitez at the first event of this year, he set his sights on a matchup against Paul Felder or Matt Brown for UFC 300. While he didn’t secure them as opponents, he has been booked for an epic fight against Bobby Green, as announced by Dana White himself.

Recently, the UFC President took to social media to announce an additional fight for the historic event set to take place in April. While highlighting Miller’s impressive resume, White announced Bobby Green as his next challenge, aiming to secure a spot in the top 15 rankings. He stated,

“Jim Miller, 40 years old is the all-time leader in UFC wins at 26. He got the most UFC finishes in lightweight history at 16 and he’s tied for most submission in UFC lightweight history with Charles Oliveria at 10. Now he is attempting to break into the top 15 in one of the nastiest divisions in the sport. And he’ll be facing the guy that fights anyone anytime anywhere, Bobby Green.”

White added that Green hasn’t seen a scorecard in two years, aiming to finish fights without going the distance. Regarding this matchup, it has been booked twice but didn’t materialize. Now, at the grandest stage, it is finally set to take place again, and hopefully, it will come to fruition this time.

Both fighters are in top form, with Green having fought four times last year, winning two, losing one, and one ending in a no-contest. On the flip side, Miller has lost just one fight in his last six, making this match look like another potential banger on the card. Not only is the Miller vs. Green fight on the UFC 300 card, but the UFC Head Honcho has also added Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway to the lineup.

UFC 300: Dana White Announced Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway BMF Title Fight

A few days ago, Islam Makhachev announced he is set to fight against Justin Gaethje in June, so every fight fan had given up on the fight they wanted to see: Gaethje vs. Holloway. However, delighting the fans, White added this fight to the historic card and that too for the BMF (Baddest Motherfu****) title. Announcing the fight, the UFC president stated,

“50 fight wins between them, 34 finishes, two of the best strikers in the sports, two of the most durable guys in the sports, two of the most aggressive guys in the sports. Gaethje destroys all guys with leg kicks and power in both hands. Max is regarded by many to be the best boxer in the UFC and made many top 10 guys look like they don’t belong there with him.”

Undoubtedly, both of them stand as all-time greats in the division, gearing up for a five-round showdown for the BMF title. This bout injects even more excitement into an already stacked card, elevating its appeal with the prestigious BMF title at stake.