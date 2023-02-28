Valorant Oni Bundle 2.0 Trailer Revealed; Fans Ready to Throw their Credit Cards!

The recent Valorant Oni 2.0 Skin Bundle left fans in awe since its reveal. Let us look at the bundle price along with fan reactions.

The community has waited a long time for the Oni skin line to return to the game. The Claw and the Phantom for this skin line were fan favorites when they first came out. However, the Oni Phantom is still one of the most used skins out there. Ask Sinatraa. The new Oni 2.0 has much-needed elements that the last bundle was missing. Let us take a look at what it features.

The New Valorant Oni 2.0 Dazzles with a Vandal and a Katana Skin; Fans’ Reactions are Epic

The newest Oni 2.0 Bundle features the following:

Vandal

Frenzy

Bulldog

Ares

Melee – Katana

Without a doubt, we think the fans are most excited about the Katana, followed by the Vandal. The new skins will have the old colors with the red ones as the default. In addition, the guns will also have the same finisher and killing animation. The Vandal sounded like it had some firing sound effects but we did not see tracers for the gun. The price of the bundle will undoubtedly be the same as the other ones, which is around 7100 VP.

Now, let us look at some of the fan reactions to this beautiful bundle.



This one is really funny. We see Chamber whip out his teleport card, but instead, there is a credit card. ”Shut up and take my money” has never been more subtle.

@FNATIC plz gimme bundle — FNATIC Derke (@Derke) February 27, 2023



Even Derke got into the action, demanding a bundle from his organization Fnatic. We do not know if he will end up getting the bundle but we pray he does, for Fnatic’s sake.

i think i just… nvm — NRG willius (@will1us) February 27, 2023



We don’t think we want willius to continue that statement….

My wallet to me: pic.twitter.com/8wK7htpTB0 — Storm Apex (@KEKWiggle) February 27, 2023

And finally, this is what we think of when we summarise the Bundles made by Riot. We really do not have the facilities for them.

What do you think of the Oni 2.0 Bundle? Are you going to buy it when it releases? For more Valorant-related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

